Daniel Day-Lewis Announces Retirement From Acting

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” a spokesperson for the “Lincoln” star said in a statement to Variety. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis, 60, currently has one film in post-production, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” which is set to hit theaters this Christmas. The movie follows a dressmaker in London in the 1950s who’s commissioned to design clothing for members of high society and the royal family. Day-Lewis will reportedly promote the film, an individual familiar with his plans told Variety.

The “Gangs of New York” actor, whose career in Hollywood has spanned decades, has been praised for his talent and ability to get lost in his roles.

He is the only male performer to ever win three Best Actor Oscars ― first, for his role in “My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown,” then, for playing an oil man in “There Will Be Blood,” and finally, for playing President Lincoln in “Lincoln.” He was also nominated for his roles in “Gangs of New York” and “In the Name of the Father.”