Danielle Allen's Cuz: The Unforgiving World of "Three Strikes and You're Out"

Danielle Allen has taught at the University of Chicago, Princeton, and Harvard. She is a MacArthur Foundation Fellow, or the winner of a “Genius Grant,” who combines “the classicist’s careful attention to texts and language with the political theorist’s sophisticated and informed engagement.”

Allen’s cousin, Michael, was a gentle ten-year-old who became lonely and isolated while facing five years of family turmoil and transitions. Michael had never been arrested when he apparently attempted to prove himself on the streets of Los Angeles. In one week, the fifteen-year-old committed two robberies, stealing a total of $22 dollars, and kept his gun pointed at the ground in a failed carjacking attempt. He was the one who was shot. This counted as four strikes during the time when “three strikes and you’re out” dominated the California criminal justice system.

Dr. Allen’s quest to understand her cousin, the system that wrecked his life, and his family’s complicated and inadequate response to this tragedy prompted her to write Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A. Her adolescent cousin plea bargained to avoid a 25 years to life prison sentence. “Michael was in prison for eleven years from adolescent bloom to full manhood, long enough to form a life-altering bond to a fellow inmate,” Allen explains. And “because we have built an unforgiving world,” the result was “we lost my baby cousin when he was twenty-nine.”

Allen asks, “Where were you when you were fifteen?”

Michael was a boy with a huge smile who perhaps should have been diagnosed with ADHD. He had a loving extended family that didn’t handle his personal and legal problems as well as it should have. For instance, his mom understandably thought that the judge would release Michael back to her before trying him as a juvenile offender. But, he was sentenced to an juvenile facility until the age of 17, and then sent to an adult lockup. He became K-10033 and, eventually, “Big Mike,” who was “someone not to be messed with on the street.”

Influenced by his uncle, Michael listened to classical music in his cell. He quickly earned a GED, and studied everything he could get in paperback books from literature to early modern philosophy. He engaged in long and expensive collect telephone calls with family, and sent Mother’s Day cards to Danielle every year. In his ultimate prison accomplishment, he became a fire fighter. Michael wrote, “everyone wants to be a ‘g’ but no one wants to be a man.”

Because of his crime, K-10033 was initially coded “violent,” but that classification was dropped. He was raped, presumably. He got tattoos, as he also listened to older inmates’ wisdom about staying out of trouble. He learned how to act during “racial melees,” dancing with a Hispanic who he was supposed to be fighting. Even though the evidence vindicating his story about one such melee had been immediately available, he was placed in “the hole” for a month before being found innocent. K-10033 had never had a deep romantic relationship, and he fell in love with Bree, a male inmate turned female, who eventually murdered him as he tried to make the transition to the post-prison world.

Michael’s family believed strongly that individuals must accept responsibility for their actions. In retrospect, they sometimes failed him because they didn’t understand the new world that was engulfing poor children of color. America had had a “second chance” culture. But, from 1991 to 1992, carjackings in L.A. County nearly doubled from 3600 to 6297. Between 1983 and 1993, gang-related homicides increased from 212 to 800. At a time when 47% of African-American men from age 21 to 24 were on the police department’s 1992 gang database, this child was facing a deck that was stacked against him in ways that his family couldn’t understand until after the fact.

The system overestimated the role of gangs in drug transactions as Democrats and Republicans accelerated the War on Drugs. As Allen explains, California gave up on its criminal justice system and the belief in rehabilitation. The system was “designing sentences not for people but for a thing: the aggregate level of crime.” The system “just wanted to reduce the totality of crime; they didn’t have any interest in justice for any one individual, whether victim or perpetrator.”

One of the best things about Cuz is the nuance in its description of the two worlds Michael navigated after his release from prison. For instance, he had two funerals, both illustrating his very different post-incarceration narratives.

Allen’s recommendations for policy changes are evidence-based and wise. Perhaps the most obvious suggestions are the legalization of marijuana and the decriminalization of hard drugs. Her exploration of the implications of Michael’s case are even more profound. One conclusion is:

The least among us are not thriving because national governments have sought to fight the War on Drugs by concentrating their historic levels of firepower, punishment, and control on impoverished communities trapped by the systematic application of violence within the parastate.