09/12/2017 04:33 pm ET

Danielle Brooks Is Designing A New Clothing Collection For Curvy Women

By Taryn Finley

Danielle Brooks is sharing her fabulosity with the world through a new clothing collection.

The “Orange is the New Black” star announced on Instagram Tuesday that she’s designing clothes for a new collection for plus-size clothing brand Universal Standard. She shared a photo of herself effortlessly posing in a piece from her Tria Collection and rocking a gorgeous afro.

“I’m designing @universalstandard’s new Tria Collection!” Brooks wrote below the photo. “Beyond excited about this collaboration with this amazing brand! You’ll soon be able to shop this look and a few others. Can’t wait to show you more. For now, stay tuned!”

Universal Strand, which ranges from sizes 10 to 28, announced that the three-piece collection will be available in November. Their work with Brooks is the second collaboration in their ongoing Tria series which prompts women to design three pieces that they always wished they had in their closet but could never find.

“We worked closely with Danielle Brooks to design the three pieces in the collection, which reflect both our established downtown, yet classic, aesthetic, and Danielle’s strong personal style,” the company said in a statement on their website. “The ‘Orange is the New Black’ star is an outspoken advocate for plus size women, and consistently pushes for better representation for the 67% in mainstream media.”

Taryn Finley Black Voices Associate Editor, HuffPost

