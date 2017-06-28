The 29-year-old actress ― who you may remember from Disney Channel movies in the early ’00s ― married entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins on Saturday. The actress confirmed the nuptials with a sweet pic she shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“6.24.17 Happiest day of my life,“ Panabaker captioned the stunning shot.

A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

According to ET, the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and veil. After a small and intimate ceremony, guests were treated to a reception that included “dancing, drinks and lots of donuts.”

Celeb guests included Panabaker’s “The Flash” cast mates Tom Cavanagh, Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes and Jesse L. Martin, as well as longtime friend “Superstore” actor Ben Feldman, who shared a sunlight snap of the ceremony on Instagram:

A post shared by ben feldman (@benmfeldman) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Before landing her role on “The Flash,” Panabaker appeared in a number of Disney Channel films, including “Stuck in the Suburbs” and “Read It and Weep,” which co-starred her younger sister Kay Panabaker.

According to People, Panabaker and her new hubby met through mutual friends a few years ago and got engaged in Greece last June.

“A trip I will never forget!” the actress captioned one of her Greece vacay photos on Instagram:

A post shared by Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) on Jun 25, 2016 at 9:43am PDT