“The Flash” actress Danielle Panabaker is married!
The 29-year-old actress ― who you may remember from Disney Channel movies in the early ’00s ― married entertainment attorney Hayes Robbins on Saturday. The actress confirmed the nuptials with a sweet pic she shared on Instagram and Twitter.
“6.24.17 Happiest day of my life,“ Panabaker captioned the stunning shot.
According to ET, the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and veil. After a small and intimate ceremony, guests were treated to a reception that included “dancing, drinks and lots of donuts.”
Celeb guests included Panabaker’s “The Flash” cast mates Tom Cavanagh, Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes and Jesse L. Martin, as well as longtime friend “Superstore” actor Ben Feldman, who shared a sunlight snap of the ceremony on Instagram:
Before landing her role on “The Flash,” Panabaker appeared in a number of Disney Channel films, including “Stuck in the Suburbs” and “Read It and Weep,” which co-starred her younger sister Kay Panabaker.
According to People, Panabaker and her new hubby met through mutual friends a few years ago and got engaged in Greece last June.
“A trip I will never forget!” the actress captioned one of her Greece vacay photos on Instagram:
Congrats to the newlyweds!
