Winter is here and many “Game of Thrones” fans are wondering what Daenerys’ role will be in the upcoming war in the North.

A new theory circulating on Reddit harks back to Season 2′s Episode 10, titled “Valar Morghulis,” when Dany (Emilia Clarke), Jorah (Iain Glen) and Kovarro (Kevin Cole) are at the magical House of the Undying in Qarth searching for her missing dragons.

Dany separates from the men and finds herself in a circular room, surrounded by doors and the sounds of dragon cries. She chooses a door and walks through to find a snow-covered and ruined King’s Landing. Out through the gate of The Wall, she finds a tent in the snow. Inside is her late husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and their unborn baby boy. They share a tender moment, but, as the dragon continues to cry, Dany realizes she can’t stay and leaves her family behind.

Does this prophecy hold the key to what Dany’s role will be in the great war to come? Reddit user sephelutis thinks it might.

As the Redditor explains, “there is a Young dragon out there in grave danger, he must live, and only she can save him, her true purpose has been this all along.”

Is Jon Snow (Kit Harington) the “young dragon”? Will Dany be the one to save him beyond The Wall? Viewers won’t know until Sunday (unless you’re one of those people who chose to watch the leak of Season 7, Episode 6, “Death Is the Enemy,” which was accidentally uploaded Tuesday on HBO Nordic and HBO España, according to BuzzFeed).

Other Reddit users were reminded of another prophecy. In the “Game of Thrones” series, Quaithe is a shadowbinder from Asshai who meets Dany at Qarth and offers a cryptic message:

One user wondered if because “Dany traveled east on Essos and gained her army for the conquest of Westeros” this means she will have to go North before conquering the South. Or if it means she needs Cersei (Lena Headey) or Jamie’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) help to defeat the Night King.

Needless to say, the living will need all the help they can get when it comes to fighting the dead.