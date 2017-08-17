DARE TO BE 100. ARTHRITIS TOO MUCH OR TOO LITTLE OF A GOOD THING

This morning NPR Morning Edition featured a headline “6000 year old knee joints suggest osteoarthritis isn’t just wear and tear.” Osteo,-“degenerative” arthritis is the commonest joint problem particularly of older people. Obesity is another frequent feature. The discomfort that accompanies it creates a vicious circle, pain penalizes movement and lack of movement precipitates further frailty. Precocious aging results.

One of the standard observations in this regard goes by the name of Wolffs law. It holds that the robusticity of any bone is in direct relationship to the stresses applied to that bone. The thighbone of a Neanderthal would make an iron worker proud as it was like an ingot. The other side of this dynamic however is the fact that the health of any joint surface requires an appropriate compressive force to maintain the health of that joint.

With this reality in hand Dan Lieberman,

a professor of human evolutionary biology at Harvard surveyed the bones that have been collected in a wide number of medical museums. Their specimens extended 6000 years. Surprisingly today’s bones had more osteoarthritis than the ancient ones. This was counterintuitive because it was presumed that the old folks were much more vigorous in their physical activities than today’s sedentary society, thus precipitating more joint difficulty. But No. Our joints are in worse shape than our ancestors’. This observation held true even when age and body weight were accounted for.

The reason behind this anomaly is uncertain, however it is proposed that our cultural sedentism may be to blame.

We sit too much and our joints holler.