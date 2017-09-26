DARE TO BE 100 IT'S NOT THE CARDS YOU'RE DEALT THAT MATTERS

Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

September 26, 2017

IT’S NOT THE CARDS YOU’RE DEALT THAT MATTERS

We just can’t seem to get it right.

In the September eight issue of Science magazine there is a major article entitled “NIH’s massive health study off to a slow start”. It details the sluggish results that appear in the huge protocol that Obama laid out over three years ago.

The ALL OF US Study as it has come to be called aims to probe links between genes, lifestyle, and health. It had hoped to enroll 10,000 subjects by early 2017. So far 2000 are signed up. The plan is to reach 1 million participants by 2022. The initial budget is $270 million which is projected to grow to $4.3 billion over 10 years. The study is modeled after European protocols in Iceland and the UK that have been in process since 2006 with scant early results. Our American protocol is specifically designed to seek out underrepresented segments of the population as study participants.

During an initial one hour clinic visit subjects 18 yoa and over will provide blood and urine samples, and have a few basic tests such as blood pressure, height, and weight for which they will receive $25. Subsequently they complete three online surveys designed to inquire about health and lifestyle. Later ALL of US will obtain DNA data and basic information about physical activity.

Already there is substantial grumbling about the entire huge enterprise. Concern is voiced about whether such a massive investment in DNA-based medicine will pay off, or will merely confirm the widely accepted fact that “for the vast majority of problems the environment and behavior trump gene variations as causative agencies by a wide margin.” The question arises as to whether a bigger bang for the buck would result from everyone having access to low tech medicine, and leave the gene based inquiry for another day.

After all it is not the cards we’re dealt that matter so much as how we play the hand. When will we grapple this reality to our political process?