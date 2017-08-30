DARE TO BE 100. NEW, OLD RECORD

Huffington Blog DARE TO BE 100

August 29, 2017

NEW, OLD RECORDS

The February 8, 2017 issue of the New York Times contained a fascinating article written by Gretchen Reynolds entitled “Lessons on aging well from 105 year old cyclist”. It told the story of Robert Marchand, 5 foot tall, and 115 pounds from France who was a retired firefighter. This hundred and five years old had just set a world record for the most distance covered on a bike in 60 minutes. He had pedaled more than 14 miles.

This record was noted by renowned French exercise physiologist, Veronique Billat. She is recognized by her strenuous training regimen featuring extreme bouts of exertion interspersed between more casual efforts. Billot felt that Marchand’s performance could still be improved by a rigid interval exercise training program despite his age. Billat and her colleagues instituted a more strenuous schedule. For two years Marchand rode faster and longer.

His performance before and after this step up in intensity was measured. His VO2 max improved by 13%, his pedaling power improved 40 percent, and he had an improvement in his one hour time trial of three additional miles pedaled.

The VO2 max test is the most telling of all fitness tests. It consists of collecting the expired air during a workout on a treadmill or stationary bike and measuring the oxygen used during the max effort. The test is calibrated in milliliters of oxygen used per kilogram body weight per minute.

I had my own measured by Maria Fiatarone during my visit to Sydney three years ago, and I was delighted when she reported “Congratulations Walter. You are only 52 years old” as I was actually 82, but I was also fit, so my fitness test which is a very accurate gauge of health as is Marchand’s, was excellent, except he is now one hundred and five.

It goes to prove Bortz’s Law: “it’s never too late to start, but always too soon to stop”.

Bravo! Robert.