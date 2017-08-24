Dare to be 100: Shadowed

Yesterday’s eclipse was a big deal. Around 9 o’clock 30 of us Portola Valley neighbors gathered nearby in a field owned by an amateur astronomer. He was all set up with a special telescope that reflected the vivid image of the eclipse on a white poster board. No need for special glasses, our retinas were protected. Yesterday also happened to be our host’s birthday.We were all curious to find out how he arranged such a cosmic celebratory coincidence.

Sure enough precisely on time this shadowed image began to reconfigure. It was awesome. The power of the moment grabbed each of us. No idle chatter, we were witnesses to grand celestial drama with two primordial actors who knew their roles with no prompting. Even the birds went silent.

Each of our individual introspections reflected our personal universes. My cosmology derives from appreciation for the life that the sun has deeded to me and all the other species past, present, and future. The sun is mother to us all. It provides all of our structure and function without our recognition.

Yesterday I paused and gave thanks.