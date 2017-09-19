DARE TO BE 100. STRUCTURAL LAG AND STANFORD PHYSICIAN PROGRAM

Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

September 19, 2017

STRUCTURAL LAG AND THE STANFORD MEDICAL ASSISTANT PROGRAM

It has taken a while but on August 25 the Stanford School of Medicine welcomed its first physician assistant masters degree class. Their enrollment was acknowledged by their first stethoscope. This masters degree program replaces the associate degree program to train physicians’ assistants that was previously in place. The granting of the Masters degree by Stanford administration represents an upgrade to the labyrinthine academic process that was required to obtain this recognition.

Now the students will join the growing list of PAs that number 100,000. There were only 14,000 in 1990. This upsurge is a direct reflection of the prediction by Clayton Christiansen of the Harvard Business School. His book “ Disruptive Prescription” in 2008 called for disruption of the dysfunctional healthcare industry that “screams for correction”. Among his most fervent recommendations was a shortening of the medical training programs by 30%. For medical students the average debt that accompanies going to medical school is $185,000. This is unsustainable and needs redress. Zeke Emanuel and Victor Fuchs estimated that the average length of time in medical training can be reduced 30% without compromising competency or quality of care. The physician assistant and nurse practitioner programs that are burgeoning address this reality.

The nationwide shortage of physicians and the demands of an aging population require this initiative stated Rhonda Larsen, PA, clinical assistant professor of pediatrics, and bulwark of the new program. Stanford now joins 150 other accredited training programs .

The new Stanford program enrolls 30 students in a 30 month program which emphasizes treating patients as part of the healthcare team collaborating with physicians and other providers conducting physical exams, ordering and interpreting medical tests, diagnosing illnesses, prescribing medications, and assisting in surgery. Dr. Andrew Nevins the clinical medical director of the new program describes the curriculum that provides training in the foundational sciences during the first 5 quarters followed by a year of clinical care in obstetrics gynecology, internal medicine, ambulatory family medicine, pediatrics, surgery, psychiatry, and emergency medicine. This will be abetted by elective rotations that allow the students to specialize in their area of interest. Four areas of concentration are: community health. health services and policy research, clinical research, or medical education. It is hoped that these new graduates will provide leadership in the changing healthcare delivery system.

My Huffington blog 2 December 2013 was entitled “My doctor is a PA.” it recorded my personal adoption of this mode of medical care. I concluded my blog by remarking “My PA is smart, kind, careful ,respectful, and cheaper. I recommended that he be cloned hundred thousand times.”