DARE TO BE 100. THIN TWIN...FAT TWIN

Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

September 5, 2017

THIN TWIN…FAT TWIN

For this week’s blog I selected a topic generated by an article in the August 23, 2017 issue of the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science. The lead author was Bram Berntzen from the Obesity Research Unit in Helsinki.

The article provides a small dot of additional data on a topic that has long interested me, heredity and bodyweight. Nature or Nurture.

Investigators examined 41 pairs of twins, 14 of whom had similar body weights, whereas 27 were discordant for bodyweight. Fat mass, physical activity and fitness levels were measured.

The results show that the thin twins were 30% more physically active than their fat cohorts. This was reflected in their fitness measure of VO2 max that was 14% less in the fat twins than their thin cohort. Twins start life with identical blueprints, but somewhere along the line one of the pair moves, the other doesn’t.

The results reminded me of the old research done by my dad’s good friend John Mayer who was a notable researcher in the field 50+ years ago. Mayer took motion pictures of lean and fat girls when they were playing tennis and found, not surprisingly, the thin girls spent substantially more time chasing the ball while the fat girls watched it go by.

These results reflect the fact that obesity penalizes movement and leads to the suggestion that the fatter you are the less you move, and the less you move the fatter you become.