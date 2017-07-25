DARE TO BE 100. TOO MANY LAWYERS

Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

July 24, 2017

TOO MANY LAWYERS

Just as we medical students were obliged to take two required courses in med school, first was for miserable penmanship, and second was for time mis- management, I have recently discovered that lawyers too obviously include in their curriculum “asset corrosion” as a requirement.

My insight comes as a direct result of my participation as a trustee in the estate of Sara Little Turnbull who died in November 2015 at the age of 95. Sara was an icon of the design world termed by one observer in the NYT to be “corporate America’s secret weapon.” She was widely regarded as the greatest female design expert having advised Corning, Ford, NASA, Dupont,Coca Cola,3M, etc,.etc. She was supreme in women’s fashion, industrial design, cosmetics, home furnishing. The world was her client. She hung out with Elizabeth Arden, Coco Chanel, politicians, and store clerks. She edited House Beautiful. She read voraciously. Standing 4’11 her adoring public knew her as Sara Little. Her boisterous laugh filled the room.

She and her husband Jim became my patients. They moved to Palo Alto in 1988. Jim died in 1991, having been lovingly tended by Sara in a grim nursing home terminally. She soldiered on as an esteemed professor in the Stanford School of Business where she embedded the Process of Change Laboratory that consisted of thousands of clippings that she had aggregated over her long career. She used this as a major teaching device at Stanford, and in effect helped found the subsequent important design curriculum at Stanford.

For 18 productive years we co-ventured thousands of ideas. I cherished our weekly coffee and bagels. I adored her intellect, spirit, and raucous laughter.

Toward the end of her of her stay in Palo Alto her mentation started to unwind, and uncertainty inserted into her orderly approach to life. Stanford was no longer welcoming so she moved to a fine retirement home in Seattle where she spent the rest of her days until she died in 2015 at age 95.

During her time here in Palo Alto we spent many hours discussing her wish for a legacy. She wished to dedicate her Process of Change Laboratory and $5 million in cash assets to Cooper Union in New York where she hoped to establish a design school for underprivileged New York kids. I was privy to many conferences. It was during these years that the unholy procession of lawyers began. Neither of us was comfortable or capable in negotiation. Sara was eager to relocate the laboratory but resisted surrender of her cash assets fearing that they may be needed in her future life. Neither Cooper Union nor Stanford nor other potential recipients were eager to accept the laboratory without the accompanying cash. This constraint became a feeding frenzy for a succession of lawyers who somehow found their way into what I originally presumed would serve Sara’s wishes in a civil fashion. As a trustee of her estate I have received many dozens of court documents, subpoenas, suits and countersuits, judgments, rulings, and opinions virtually all of which have piled up from sources that never knew Sara or shared her dreams.

Meanwhile the cash assets of Sara’s estate have dwindled to $2 million leaving the graduates of the law schools $3 million richer for having heeded the advice contained in their course on “asset corrosion”.