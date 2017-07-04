Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

VANITY SQUASHED

And I used to think I was pretty hot stuff having run 43 marathons in my 87 years. My first was when I was 40. I ran one each year for the next 40 years culminating in the famous Boston (bomb) Marathon of 2013. I leaned on this credential anytime I was trying to impress somebody.

But then last week a friend of mine in Ireland sent me an article from the Irish Times newspaper. It told of Colette O’Hagan of Dundalk, county Meath, now almost 68 years of age. One of eighteen children, as a side light she raises foster children, at least 85 children from all over the world have come to her home. She has five children of her own, as well as grandchildren.

She is closing in on her 500th marathon, having started when she was 40 too.

She is considered to be in an unstoppable force. “I’ve got my bus pass now, but I don’t need it as long as I can still run.” Often she runs several marathons per week. “I always feel like I’m in marathon shape.” She’s run the Boston Marathon 11 times, London 12, and New York 6. In her earlier years she finished a few times under four hours, but now five hours is her pace.

Early in life she had some health problem, “but once I started running all that was gone, and I’ve never had any health issues since.” “I feel in my element running marathons, shorter races are too short. I prefer to ease into my running, switching on to autopilot, and then taking each mile as it comes. I enjoy the mile I’m running. I never think of the next one. And all of a sudden you’re halfway home.”

Except last week when she ran a 24 hour endurance run in Ireland during which time she covered 90 miles, all in less than 24 hours at age 68.

“I have a fierce love of running. It is the glue that keeps me together, and I’m always telling people that you’re never too old to start, even into your 70s and 80s. There’s nothing to fear.” BRAVO!