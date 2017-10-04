Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

WRONG to GONE

In the spring of this year I wrote a blog at this site saying that “ PRICE IS WRONG”. it concerned the nomination at that time of Dr. Tom Price a wealthy Atlanta orthopedist who was nominated by the President to be secretary of Health and Human Services.

As I reviewed his curriculum vitae I could not have imagined someone who is more adverse to what I believed in. He wished for everything I was against and he was against everything that I was for . During his era of public service he took positions pro tobacco. pro-gun, was a strong National Rifle Association supporter, anti abortion, anti-gay-rights, anti-NPR, anti Planned Parenthood. He was extensively investigated for stock manipulations. But recently he became disfavored because of his use of private jet transport for personal use. When this was exposed by Politico he offered to repay a pittance. His smug contempt drew much condemnation such that he tried to negotiate his way out of an impossible situation. Accordingly Trump found him to be such a burden that he was fired, having served as director of the Health and Human Services branch of government for six months.

The Department of Health and Human Services is the organizational basis of our social morality. The Public Health Service, Medicare, Medicaid, The NIH, billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of support staff rally to its causes. To choose a candidate of such ill repute to lead such an instrument of societal value was an insult to the electorate.

Barely 8 months into his presidency Trump has lost or fired a national security adviser, a chief strategist, a Chief of Staff, two communications directors, a Press Secretary , an FBI director. a deputy Chief of Staff, and now Dr. Price. People don’t seem to hang around the White House very long. Maybe they should not have had access to begin with.