DARE TO BE 100..SAN SIMEON..REVISITED,RECONSIDERED

Huffington blog DARE TO BE 100

September 12, 2017

HEARST CASTLE… REVISITED AND

RECONSIDERED

It was Christmas vacation of my medical residency at UCSF in 1962. We packed our four children ages 3,4,7 and 8 in the back of our VW bus and headed south. Our destination was Disneyland and the Rose Bowl to which we had premium tickets.

En route there was an attractive stop that was exactly halfway between San Francisco and LA. It was the San Simeon Hearst Castle. We had heard of this phenomenon, and since we were headed right by it we targeted it for an overnight.

It is simply spectacular. It has been named a United States National Historic Monument, and receives millions of visitors yearly. The castle sits at an elevation of 2000 feet overlooking 50,000 acres of gorgeous Pacific coastline scenery.

It is the brain child of William Randolph Hearst the master of a huge publishing empire. The Hearst family owned extensive acreage in this gorgeous domain. Hearst hired famed architect Julia Morgan, and in 1919 they went to work. Originally it was conceived as a bungalow to upgrade his previous visits as camping. However it progressed to the extravaganza that it now represents. The castle contains 165 rooms, 56 bathrooms, and many acres of garden that reminded me of the Alhambra. Hearst was a fabled collector of European artifacts, huge tapestries abound. The garden features Egyptian, Greek, and Roman antiquities. The famous Neptune pool that overlooks the spectacular landscape features the front of a Roman temple. Much of the architecture of the castle was dictated by Hearst’s purchase of ornate ceilings of castles, monasteries, and churches that were incorporated into his Castle.

Hearst ordained that his personal playground represented a retreat for the rich and famous. Franklin Roosevelt and Calvin Coolidge were guests. I was particularly impressed by Churchill’s cottage. Hollywood celebrities were in regular attendance. Hearst featured nightly formal dinners in his huge dining hall. Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, Gary Cooper, Greta Garbo, Douglas Fairbanks and a host of others were regular attendees. Marion Davies featured in the Ziegfield Follies was his long time mistress.

To complement his entertainment, he created a personal zoo with hundreds of wild animals including a cage specially created for polar bears with their own supply of ice.

In 1947 Hearst left the castle due to failing health never to return again, leaving his creation for the rest of us to admire and contemplate. Last weekend I returned to the castle as a stopover to visit my daughter Gretchen who lives in Santa Barbara. When she first visited at age 7 she kept waiting for Tinkerbell to flyby in accordance with the Magic Kingdom essence of the place. It reminded me of Neuschwanstein, south of Munich, the toy castle created by mad Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to entertain Richard Wagner. It became the model for Disneyland. In 1962 after our little family left Hearst Castle we went on to the Rose Bowl which was fabulous, but at halftime daughter Gretchen, age seven, went missing somewhere amid the 100,000. She was such an independent sort that we had no anxiety, and quickly located her licking a chocolate ice cream cone in a security office.