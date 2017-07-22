Daryl Hall & John Oates up the ante in Las Vegas

Daryl Hall and John Oates (along with their fine band) rolled into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21, approaching the final week of their summer run with British pop masters, Tears for Fears. The arena tour has represented one of the summer’s hottest tickets perhaps because beyond the buckets of hit songs delivered nightly, the show also delivers an interesting contrast in styles and approaches.

Tears for Fears, formed in Bath back in 1981 by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, first found fame in 1985 when their second album, Songs from the Big Chair, produced the hits “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Head Over Heels.” Today, they deliver their majestic anthems as fans remember them, for the most part letter perfect, and the approach serves them well. The band is tight, efficient and all bases are dutifully covered.

For Daryl and John Oates however, the presentation is quite the opposite. Rather than even attempting to perfectly replicate their most well known songs, instead they experiment with new arrangements, often incorporating loose, extended jams that span jazz, funk and soul stylings, and that breathe new life into songs that are tattooed on our collective psyche.

When “Maneater” is slowed down a step, the groove becomes more sultry and seductive; the original sharp bite replaced by more of a knowing nibble or two. It’s subtle, but it seems to help the song age gracefully and take on a new dimension. With Daryl Hall caressing keys behind a black grand piano, 1975’s “Sara Smile” becomes even more intimate, personal and moving. The piano set piece seemed to allow Hall to reveal parts of him he’d not shared on stage before, coaxing new phrasing and improvisations. Underneath it all, Oates’ intuitive, muscular guitar playing studs the proceedings with emotion while playing off the equally powerful force of lead guitarist Shane Theriot. The rock-solid rhythm section of bassist Klyde Jones and drummer Brian Dunne were stellar as always.

1981’s monster smash “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” scorches on for more than ten minutes, sinewy groove still intact, but expanded to provide lots of space for much-loved sax-man Charlie DeChant to blow our minds and percussionist/vocalist Porter Carroll Jr. to deliver a call-and-response with Hall that climaxes with a soaring, fire-engine howl that brings down the house each night (among other twists and turns).

Christian Epting

However, it’s perhaps the least known song that impressed the most. “Is it a Star,” an Oates-penned deep cut from 1974’s album War Babies (produced by Todd Rundgren) is a spacey, prog-y, musical meditation that allows the band to seriously wander, roam and discover. Elliot Lewis’ keyboard solo in particular is weird and wonderful, and the entire band swings along, serving the song’s deliciously sly, wry commentary about life on the road in the early 1970s. Hall and Oates’ harmony vocals remind the listener that that is how man of us first came to know these guys; voices woven together on gems like “She’s Gone” (which also was punctuated onstage in a way that energized all the song’s metaphorical thunder and rain).

Christian Epting

”Is it a Star” is an excursion most bands of this stature would never attempt given how hit-hungry arena crowds tend to be, but it speaks to the artistic integrity that has always defined Hall & Oates that they didn’t just perform it, but also immersed themselves in it. As Oates explained to me after the show, “I think that song is really important in the set because it allows the guys to go off into areas they don’t usually get to go. It reminds me of those days, back when we first recorded it, when we imposed no rules on ourselves.”

Christian Epting

Even the encore, an unchallengeable sonic grand slam featuring “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on my List,” “Private Eyes” and “You Make My Dreams” featured enough new accents, extensions and playful reinventions that the songs, some of the most played in pop music history, felt vital and refreshing all over again.

For taking these sort of risks, Hall and Oates once again distinguish themselves as artists who refuse to get too comfortable and who still understand that growth is an essential part of the creative process— and that while the hits need to be played, they can also be thoughtfully re-sculpted so that the experience remains interesting (and challenging) for everyone, listeners and players alike.

In short, they upped the ante, which I think helped make an already special and satisfying tour something quite extraordinary.

Christian Epting

Christian Epting

Christian Epting

Christian Epting

Christian Epting

Christian Epting

Christian Epting