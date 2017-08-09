Dascha Polanco Got A Day Named After Her In New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honored “Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco in a big way this week.

De Blasio declared Tuesday, Aug. 8, “Dascha Polanco Day” during an event honoring Dominican culture at Gracie Mansion. Polanco posted a short Instagram video of the moment de Blasio made the proclamation.

“Today was an honor to have the Mayor of NYC & the First Lady celebrate my culture,” Polanco wrote in the caption. “It was a moment to embrace, they honored me today with a proclamation that today 8/8/2017 is Dascha Polanco Day in the City of NY. I’m so proud to be a Dominican raised in Brooklyn.”

De Blasio also posted a few photos of the event, which is a lead-up to the city’s annual Dominican Day Parade on Sunday.

Last night at Gracie Mansion we honored actress Dascha Polanco and the vibrant Dominican culture in New York City! pic.twitter.com/qTLeEDGA92 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 9, 2017

The actress also announced Wednesday that she would be participating in this year’s parade as part of the Dominican Consulate’s float.