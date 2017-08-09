Dascha Polanco Got A Day Named After Her In New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honored “Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco in a big way this week.
De Blasio declared Tuesday, Aug. 8, “Dascha Polanco Day” during an event honoring Dominican culture at Gracie Mansion. Polanco posted a short Instagram video of the moment de Blasio made the proclamation.
“Today was an honor to have the Mayor of NYC & the First Lady celebrate my culture,” Polanco wrote in the caption. “It was a moment to embrace, they honored me today with a proclamation that today 8/8/2017 is Dascha Polanco Day in the City of NY. I’m so proud to be a Dominican raised in Brooklyn.”
De Blasio also posted a few photos of the event, which is a lead-up to the city’s annual Dominican Day Parade on Sunday.
The actress also announced Wednesday that she would be participating in this year’s parade as part of the Dominican Consulate’s float.
Yup, she’s a pretty big deal.
