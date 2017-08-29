Dating Apps Hell…O Date!

When you’re new to the dating market because of an end to your marriage or a long term relationship (LTR) or you’re just tired of watching Game of Thrones alone, there’s a moment of pure panic when you google “dating apps” and 29,700,000 results pop up. Where do you begin in the sea of potential apps when you don’t even know how to swim? You can ask your jaded friends who’ve been on Plenty of Fish for years and still haven’t caught a single guppy let alone a whale, but they’ll discourage you and tell you horror stories and you’ll have plenty of your own soon enough. I dove in and this is what I’ve discovered about these dating apps:

David LaPorte Dating apps are like games, you have to play to win!

“OKCupid is NOT Okay,” my girlfriend told me but I joined anyway and shifted through the hundreds of messages from mostly nice guys. It’s free and you don’t have to match with anyone to be able to talk to them, so if you have lots of free time this is a great app for you. I met a few guys that I’m still friends with and I learned that just because a guy messages you, you don’t have to respond. I’ve asked lots of guys about this and they told me that if you’re not interested just hit the delete button and move on, no hard feelings.

Next up for me was Bumble because it uses Facebook to match you up with your friend’s friends and that seemed pretty safe. Apparently, I’m friends with only writers as I was matched up with A LOT of writers. I went on plenty of first and only dates with sitcom writers and I’m still friends with an author who makes me laugh, so I consider Bumble a win but there were no love connections. It’s free but when you match with someone, the girl has to start the conversation. I liked that but some of my girlfriends think it’s the guy’s job to pursue the girl so they won’t join.

The League is an exclusive app that uses your Facebook and LinkedIn to weed out the people who don’t have jobs. When I “applied” it told me that there were over 15,000 people ahead of me in line to join. I paid the membership fee so I could jump ahead but when my girlfriend joined the next day and didn’t pay, she was still admitted within a short time. They only give you 3-5 guys at 6:00 p.m. and you can “heart” or “X” them, and then if you match you can message each other. Within a short period of time I ran out of guys. When I emailed the concierge he told me that they’re working to expand their age demographics so basically, I’m too old for the app. OUCH! I did match with a lot of guys who never responded so my guess is that they gave up too and that there are very little people actually using the app. For me, it was not worth the money or time.

Match should be called pen pal. I paid to join and then ended up “chatting” endlessly with more dudes than I care to admit to. After a while I started to suggest meeting for tea because they never did. I went on a few dates and met some sweet guys but I deleted my account within a month after getting messages from guys whose main picture is of them sleeping.

The Inner Circle is a very young app as in that it’s newer and because of all the 18 to 29 year old guys using it. The guys on this site messaged me more than on other apps and there were a lot of good-looking guys. I had a ton of boys ask me out for coffee and men who asked me out for drinks of the stronger type. I’ve met a lot of interesting guys and have made some friends. I’m very flattered that I’m popular with 24 year olds but I just can’t go there. I have had a few great dates with a man my own age and if I was in my twenties I would have a date every night for the rest of my twenties.

Tinder is the most downloaded dating app, so although I was avoiding it because of the reputation that it’s a hookup app, I felt that to really research it, I needed to join. To my delight and horror I saw many of these pictures: guys with monkeys, no heads — just abs, food, animals, landscapes, group shots, back of their heads, flowers, dogs blocking their faces, sleeping, sleeping with a baby, babies, drinking in every picture, quotes, flipping off the camera, of celebrities, just blank, transvestites in lingerie, Snapchat dear/dog filters, and more abs! Tip of the day: post very clear pictures of just you and at least one full body shot if you want any chance of a swipe right. I like the app because you have to like each other to talk and I’ve met some wonderful guys who aren’t on there for just hookups.