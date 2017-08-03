COMEDY
08/03/2017 04:22 am ET

Dave Chappelle Reveals The 1 Way Donald Trump Has Been Good For America

Turns out, there might be a bright spot of sorts.

By Ed Mazza

Comic genius Dave Chappelle raised eyebrows shortly after the election last year when he called on the nation to give Donald Trump a chance during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue

That chance may have expired, judging by his latest comments on the president.

CBS “Late Show” host Steven Colbert asked on Wednesday for an update.

It’s not like I wanted to give him a chance that night,” Chappelle replied. 

But Chappelle said something good could be emerging from the Trump era, and that’s how Americans are now “getting an education about the presidency.” 

The end result, he said, will be “a more informed and better voter” and that Americans will ultimately “work it out.” 

“He’s a polarizing dude,” Chappelle said of Trump. “He’s like a bad DJ at a good party.”

See the full discussion above.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

All The People Trump Attacks In His New York Times Interview
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Television Dave Chappelle
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Dave Chappelle Reveals The 1 Way Donald Trump Has Been Good For America

CONVERSATIONS