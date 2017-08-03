Comic genius Dave Chappelle raised eyebrows shortly after the election last year when he called on the nation to give Donald Trump a chance during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

That chance may have expired, judging by his latest comments on the president.

CBS “Late Show” host Steven Colbert asked on Wednesday for an update.

But Chappelle said something good could be emerging from the Trump era, and that’s how Americans are now “getting an education about the presidency.”

The end result, he said, will be “a more informed and better voter” and that Americans will ultimately “work it out.”

“He’s a polarizing dude,” Chappelle said of Trump. “He’s like a bad DJ at a good party.”