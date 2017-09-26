The 13th season of “The Voice” sure got off to an adorable start thanks to one contestant and his little girl.

Singer Dave Crosby took the stage to perform a lovely rendition of Death Cab for Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.” Almost instantly, he impressed coach Adam Levine, who was the first to turn his chair, followed by Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

As the coaches, including newcomer Jennifer Hudson, began asking Dave about his music and inspirations, they realized he was the dad from this ridiculously cute YouTube video, which features his 4-year-old daughter Claire. Lucky for the coaches ― and everyone watching ― Claire was in the wings, more than ready to come out and sing with her dad. So that’s what they did.

The duo sang “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” successfully melting “the hearts of everybody in this country,” as Levine said.