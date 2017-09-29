David Beckham Coached His Daughter At Her First Soccer Lesson

David Beckham’s career choice has certainly rubbed off on his youngest child.

On Thursday, the soccer star posted two videos on Instagram that shows him and his daughter, 6-year-old Harper, at her first soccer lesson.

The first video shows the dad and daughter walking hand in hand while both try to gain control of the soccer ball. The second shows the 6-year-old in action, kicking the ball back to her dad after he throws it to her. Beckham captioned the second video with tons of heart emojis and a single soccer ball one. The posts have a combined 8.3 million views.

Beckham also has three sons with former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. In June, he posted a photo of him and his boys on Instagram as part of a Father’s Day campaign with UNICEF. In the caption, he wrote that the time he spends with his kids is “incredibly special.”