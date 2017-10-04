David Beckham Is Bringing Back The Man Bob And We're Here For It

Since time is a flat circle, hair authority David Beckham is helping bring it back to 2017 in a delightful way.

The lego builder and soccer star now has a ’do popular with many celeb women: a highlighted bob with a center part.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Beckham is a known chameleon when it comes to hairstyles. And don’t get us wrong, we have nothing against the slicked back look...

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

The shaved head...

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

....Or the styled coif:

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

We’re just really feeling the bob, which only vaguely reminds us of He-Man since Beckham typically keeps it tucked behind his ears.

Plus, now he kind of looks like Victoria Beckham, circa 2007. So there’s that.

Koichi Kamoshida via Getty Images Blonde bob ambition.