David Beckham's Lego Instagram Post Is #DadGoals

When faced with a toy construction project, some parents falter under the stress and tediousness, while others joyfully rise to the occasion. It would appear that David Beckham falls into the latter camp.

On Wednesday, the sports star and father of four posted an Instagram photo of himself with Lego’s Disney Castle kit.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

“Page 1 of the Disney castle, 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I’m so excited,” he wrote in the caption, along with some adorably dorky emojis.

While Legos can be the bane of parents’ existence, Beckham seems like a kid in a candy store. (Maybe he’s never accidentally stepped on one while barefoot...)

Beckham and his wife, Victoria, have four kids ― 18-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and 6-year-old Harper. Based on Instagram, he’s a pretty involved parent. In March of 2016, Victoria posted a photo of her husband sewing clothes for Harper’s dolls. In 2015, he shared photos of his new tattoos, based on his children’s artwork.