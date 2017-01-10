David Bowie left us with a heartbreaking parting gift prior to his death one year ago Tuesday, and it came in the form of a music video.

Just days before the music icon left this world, he unveiled the powerful clip for “Lazarus,” a track off his 2016 “Blackstar” album. The video finds a fragile-looking Bowie in a hospital bed, at points blindfolded. The accompanying lyrics hint at his cancer battle: “Look up here, I’m in heaven / I’ve got scars that can’t be seen.”