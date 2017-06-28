David Chase: Sopranos Prequel 'Possible'

To this day, the Sopranos' series finale still incites passionate debate--especially on movie message boards, where zealous fans of the show argue relentlessly about the show's ambiguous conclusion.
Many had hope for a Soprano's sequel. But after Jame's Gandolfini's untimely passing in 2013, it has become abundantly clear that a continuance of the series just wouldn't work.
No Tony Soprano = no Sopranos. Especially without Gandolfini resuming the role of the hulking, yet reflective mob boss. A sequel would just never work.
But what about a prequel?
Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly reported that Sopranos' creator David Chase was toying with the idea of a prequel:
"I could conceive of maybe a prequel of The Sopranos. I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel."
I don't know about everybody else, but I for one would totally love to see a Sopranos' prequel. There are so many areas Chase and company could explore. Take Tony Soprano's dad, Johnny Soprano. We saw him a in a fair amount of flashbacks on The Sopranos, but there is so much more we could learn about him. Or how about Livia, Tony's personification-of-pure-evil mother? What about Tony's Uncle Junior?
And what about a young Tony Soprano himself? What drove Tony to a life of organized crime? What were his teenage years like?
There are so many great storylines, so many fascinating constellations Mr. Chase could add to his already expansive Sopranos' universe.
In conclusion: A Soprano's prequel sounds fantastic Mr. Chase. Please, don't "fugetaboutit."
CONVERSATIONS