David Chase: Sopranos Prequel 'Possible'

To this day, the Sopranos' series finale still incites passionate debate--especially on movie message boards, where zealous fans of the show argue relentlessly about the show's ambiguous conclusion.

Many had hope for a Soprano's sequel. But after Jame's Gandolfini's untimely passing in 2013, it has become abundantly clear that a continuance of the series just wouldn't work.

No Tony Soprano = no Sopranos. Especially without Gandolfini resuming the role of the hulking, yet reflective mob boss. A sequel would just never work.

But what about a prequel?

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly reported that Sopranos' creator David Chase was toying with the idea of a prequel:

"I could conceive of maybe a prequel of The Sopranos. I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel."

I don't know about everybody else, but I for one would totally love to see a Sopranos' prequel. There are so many areas Chase and company could explore. Take Tony Soprano's dad, Johnny Soprano. We saw him a in a fair amount of flashbacks on The Sopranos, but there is so much more we could learn about him. Or how about Livia, Tony's personification-of-pure-evil mother? What about Tony's Uncle Junior?

And what about a young Tony Soprano himself? What drove Tony to a life of organized crime? What were his teenage years like?

There are so many great storylines, so many fascinating constellations Mr. Chase could add to his already expansive Sopranos' universe.