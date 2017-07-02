Pennsylvania Man Charged With Murdering Teen In 'Savage' Road Rage Incident

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with the murder of a recent high school graduate during a road rage dispute last week.

David Desper, 28, turned himself in to authorities early Sunday, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said at a press conference that morning. He was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangering in the slaying of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township last Wednesday.

Arrest in West Goshen road rage murder. #chescojustice https://t.co/RIwilr3myj — Tom Hogan (@DATomHogan) July 2, 2017

“This is a story of a savage and senseless murder,” Hogan said Sunday. “Bianca Roberson, 18 years old, gunned down because somebody didn’t want to give way, somebody didn’t want her to merge into a lane of traffic.”

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. She was headed to Florida’s Jacksonville University in the fall, her family told local outlets last week in appeals to help them find her killer.

Bianca Roberson's family was present and watched news conf. Didn't wish to speak to reporters afterwards, but emotional. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/SCtc2HuGN0 — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) July 2, 2017

Roberson was attempting to merge on a road in West Goshen Township where two lanes become one when she was shot.

“They jockeyed for a position, and he wasn’t happy,” Hogan said of the suspect. “So he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly.”