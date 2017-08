Like your “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” songs on the campy side?

“Baywatch” bro David Hasselhoff is here to fulfill your every cheesy desire.

In a ’70s fever dream of a music video posted Sunday by Marvel Entertainment ahead of the film’s home digital release on Tuesday, Hasselhoff appears about halfway into the closing credits song, titled “Guardians’ Inferno,” and steals the show.