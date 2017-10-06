David Rothenberg to be Keynote Speaker at 11th Annual Citizens Against Recidivism Awards

David Rothenberg, founder of the Fortune Society, will be the keynote speaker at the 11th Annual Citizens Against Recidivism Awards. Rothenberg, who was a producer of the acclaimed play Fortune and Men’s Eyes, is a WBAI radio personality with a popular Saturday-morning show, and has been a tireless advocate for formerly incarcerated people.

Citizens Against Recidivism, Inc., was founded in 1992 to address the needs of those whose loved ones were incarcerated. It initially provided supportive counseling to the wives and family members of the incarcerated, cultural programming in various New York State prisons, and delinquency intervention programming for youth.

Its mission has since expanded to working toward the restoration of all the rights and attributes of citizenship among people in prison or jail, as well as those who have been released in collaboration with other community and faith-based organizations at each of the overlapping phases of the community integration process.

The work of Citizens Against Recidivism includes advocacy on all levels, preventive efforts targeting at-risk youth, and efforts to strengthen individuals, families, and personal relationships affected by experiences with the criminal justice system.

Awardees will include Carl Dukes and Paul Wright (Freedom Fighter); Ivelisse Gilestra and Deanna Hoskins (Advocacy); Louis L. Reed and Richard D. Smith (Bridge Builder); Darren Mack and Samuel Rivera (Social Action); and Terrance Coffie (Leadership in Education).