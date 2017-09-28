David S. Pumpkins Is Going To Be A Cartoon Character. Any Questions?

Hopefully, this isn’t a trick.

NBC has just announced that it’s releasing an animated special centered around David S. Pumpkins, the bizarre character Tom Hanks introduced on “Saturday Night Live” during their Halloween episode last October.

The show, logically titled ″The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special,” will debut Oct. 28 in “SNL’s” usual 11:30 p.m. time slot, according to Deadline.com.

Hanks will voice Pumpkins and also appear on camera at the beginning of the half-hour.

It’s highly likely the character will say his catchphrase, “Any questions?,” at some point during the broadcast.

Especially since NBC’s plot description says the special has Pumpkins showing two siblings the true meaning of Halloween, while answering none of their questions.

Other actors doing voices for the special include “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage as well as sketch creators Howie Day, Bobby Moynihan and Streeter Seidell.

David S. Pumpkins, known for his pumpkin-patterned suit, made his debut in a sketch titled “Haunted Elevator,” which quickly went viral, mainly because it inspired more questions than answers.

Hanks hinted something was up a few weeks ago on Twitter: