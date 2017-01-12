Ponch and Jon ride again!

Out of all the unnecessary reboots we’ve been subjected to over the past couple years, a “CHiPs” movie isn’t actually a half-bad idea. The successful series, which ran for six seasons on NBC, never took itself too seriously, and in this post-“21 Jump Street” era nothing sells like a good buddy cop comedy.

Written and directed by Dax Shepard, the reboot stars the “Parenthood” actor as California Highway Patrol cop Jon Baker, while Michael Peña plays partner Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, the classic role originated by Erik Estrada.

Lucky for us, Shepard also recruited wife Kristen Bell to come on board to play his on-screen love interest, who seems less than thrilled with his motorcycle get-up.

Watch Shepard and Peña premiere the trailer and some motorcycle stunts they absolutely performed themselves on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” below.

“CHiPs” is set to hit theaters March 24.