A Day In The Life After You've Been Kicked Out For Being LGBTQ

01/10/2017 11:26 am ET
Robbie Couch Upworthy

As darkness blanketed New York City, Skye Adrian sat alone outside his parents’ apartment, devastated and left with very few options.

He had a feeling it could come to this, he tells me. His parents had warned him he better start looking for another place to stay, after all. Still, nothing quite prepares you for the moment your parents kick you out because you’re gay.

 

