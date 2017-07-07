Day Trip to Galway and The Cliffs of Moher

Author Allie Anderson: She Travels Here and There.com

Day Trip on a Budget in Ireland

Our trip to Ireland was definitely not a luxury vacation. When you're traveling on a budget, you have to compromise...semi-nice hotel or a splurge dinner at one of the city's trendiest spots... It is so worth saving your money for experiences rather than convenience and accommodations. We decided to stay at the Generator Hostel--actually one of the top-rated hostels--and base in Dublin while doing day-trips. This can be a toss up because of transportation fees, but usually I've found that basing in one city has a lot of advantages.

After some research, we decided to take a bus to Galway and The Cliffs of Moher. Renting a car would be my first option, but since we were short on time and money, the bus was a good alternative. We spent the morning on the foggy cliffs, hiking the trail and looking out at the open Atlantic. It's quite the journey but worth the visit.

What I really wasn't expecting was how much I would love the authentic, local feel of the trip to Galway. Sheep crossings, alpaca farms, houses built alone at the top of hills... It all felt very isolated and peaceful. That is, until we got to Galway.

Galway is a harbor city on the coast. It's small, cobblestoned streets are packed with cafes, boutiques and art galleries. Eyre Square dates back to the 18th century, and the seafood makes up for the travel time. Coffeewerk+Press is a cool spot for coffee, and our barista suggested McDonagh's for fish and chips.

Unfortunately, we didn't get to stay in this quirky city for long enough. I definitely recommend Galway for a quick break from the Dublin lifestyle.

Pub Scene and Nightlife in Dublin

What's not to like? Dublin's a city full of pubs, music and locals who are always up for another round. The different streets of Dublin all have their own character, and are all worth a visit.

Temple Bar is definitely the most populated area on the weekends, packed with college students studying abroad, bachelorette parties, and people living for the weekend. Palace Bar and Oliver St. John Gogarty were fun stops, full of interesting characters. But while the Temple Bar district boasts rowdy and happening pubs, you should definitely get out of the district to experience traditional Irish nightlife.

Gafton and Great George's street are lined with trendy, classy pubs, while Merrion Row and Baggot Street hold some of the more authentic Irish pubs. A few even have live music in the basement.