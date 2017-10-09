DC: Grocery Walk to Overcome the Grocery Gap

Residents and community leaders are taking action for food justice in Wards 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C. Alongside Councilmember Trayon White, community members will carry groceries to historic, downtown Anacostia from the nearest grocery store two miles away in Congress Heights to demonstrate how difficult it is to access healthy food across the river without access to a personal vehicle. Ward 7 and 8 residents and allies from across D.C. are expected to join the grocery walk.

Those participating in the grocery walk will gather near the Giant located at 1535 Alabama Ave. SE at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and then walk down Alabama Ave. SE to Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. The walk will continue down Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE to the United Black Fund located at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE.

A rally is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. with speakers, including Councilmember Trayon White and community leaders. The morning will conclude with a resource fair, featuring organizations working on food access and food justice east of the river. Music will be provided by WPFW.

Ward 8 has only one full service grocery store for almost 68,000 residents. This makes accessing fresh healthy food a challenge, especially the 17 percent with disabilities and the 47 percent without access to a personal vehicle. This lack of access to healthy food correlates with lower life expectancies and greater instances of diet-related chronic illnesses.

People who live in Ward 8 are five times more likely to die from diabetes than people who live in Ward 3, according to the DC Department of Health’s Community Health Needs Assessment. “When you think about all the problems we have in [the Bellevue neighborhood], when it comes to hypertension, diabetes, obesity—it’s because of the food,” says Monique Diop, ANC8D04 Commissioner. “We don’t have a lot of food options.”

Giant Food—the only large scale grocer in Ward 8—is partnering with community organizations in support of the grocery walk. “We strongly believe it is important to give back to the communities we are so privileged to serve and we are proud to support the upcoming grocery walk in Ward 8.” said Jamie Miller, Manager of Public & Community Relations for Giant Food.

Members of the DC City Council have taken steps towards alleviating what DC Hunger Solutions has called “the grocery gap.” The steps include the FEED DC Act of 2010 and the recently introduced East End retail and healthcare bills. However, advocates say these efforts have not gone far enough since they have not resulted in new, full-service grocery retail for residents in Wards 7 and 8, or sufficient access to healthy foods. “The lack of grocery stores in Wards 7 and 8 is a racial equity and health issue that must be addressed,” says Beverley Wheeler, Executive Director, D.C. Hunger Solutions. Community members and politicians alike are searching for better solutions to solve this pressing issue. “Our community needs more and better grocery store options. We have to do more than talk, we have to walk the walk and put money and resources into grocery store development and accessibility for our neighborhood residents and families.” says Trayon White, Councilmember for Ward 8.

DC Greens, Bread for the City, BYP100, Capital Area Food Bank, DC Central Kitchen, DC Hunger Solutions, the Ward 8 Health Council, and the Health Alliance Network will participate in the grocery walk with Councilmember Trayon White.

DC Greens and DC Hunger Solutions are part of the Catalogue for Philanthropy, which means they’ve been vetted and are among the best small nonprofits in Greater Washington.

Following the walk, DC Greens will host a food justice teach-in on October 26th in Anacostia. Participants will be encouraged to attend DC Food Policy Council meetings, testify at upcoming budget hearings, and contact their Councilmember to make healthy food access a priority in 2018. “Everyone across the city recognizes that this is a problem that must be solved,” says Lauren Shweder Biel, Executive Director, DC Greens. “We can’t keep treating fresh food like it’s a luxury item - it’s a basic human right, and key to our health. It’s time for us to come together and find some solutions that are going to work.”