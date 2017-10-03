D.C. Pioneers New Direction for American School Reform

When Congress replaced the failed “No Child Left Behind Act” (NCLB) with the “Every Student Succeeds Act” (ESSA) in 2015, it presented States and localities with a fundamental choice. Would they use the flexibility and guidance ESSA gave them to implement a new, effective strategy for improving the quality of low-achieving schools and educating America’s low-income and minority students? Or, would they essentially continue business as usual, voluntarily perpetuating NCLB’s basic, test-driven, ineffective approach to school improvement and accountability?

NCLB’s strategy unquestionably failed. Notwithstanding 14 years under the NCLB regime, 46% of black public school students nationwide are still “Below Basic” in reading and 44% “Below Basic” in math, as measured by the 2015 National Assessment of Educational Progress ― America’s most reliable student achievement measure. Likewise, 41% and 34% of Hispanic students, 40% and 35% of low-income students, are still “Below Basic” in reading and math, respectively. (All percentages represent the average of 4th and 8th grades.) That is, millions of America’s disadvantaged students still do not have even “partial mastery” of the knowledge and skills needed for their grade level.

Unless States/localities can now implement an effective, new approach for school improvement that prepares disadvantaged students to become self-sufficient and productive society members, America’s economy, military preparedness, public safety and world leadership status will be seriously undermined.

In D.C., the Office of the State Superintendent of Education is the entity responsible for creating the D.C. state plan under ESSA. DCPS is the local public school district for the District of Columbia. DCPS shares NCLB’s goals: academic proficiency for virtually all public school students and closing the achievement gap. But DCPS’s approach is profoundly different.

NCLB - Under NCLB, schools were treated like machines ― a combination of independent parts, e.g., principal, teachers, curriculum, structure, etc. If a school was not making Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) in test scores, it was because one or more of its parts was defective. To “fix” it, the district needed to replace the defective part(s).

Students were essentially treated one dimensionally ― receptacles to be drilled with information to pass State tests.

DCPS Plan - By contrast, Chancellor Wilson implicitly recognizes that schools generally cannot be improved simply by replacing discrete parts: they are complex, human organizations in which stakeholders’ behaviors are interrelated. As the Chancellor wrote: “Strong school leaders who effectively distribute leadership and who value the involvement of their stakeholders in improving their schools are the key to developing and maintaining quality schools.” FTCD, 4/25/17

As the plan notes: “our greatest asset is our collective vision and ability to work collaboratively [.]” Improving schools requires treating them holistically, engaging stakeholders to buy into a new vision and correspondingly changing their expectations, beliefs and practices to create a new culture.

A school focused on social, emotional and academic development looks and feels fundamentally different from one that isn’t. These are places where every student has opportunities to speak and be acknowledged. Where every child has his or her value affirmed every day. Where every staff member and family member who walks through the school doors feels welcomed and supported. Only when we make this vision a reality will we truly be on our way to building districts of both excellence and equity. https://t.e2ma.net/message/5e1reb/527g1m

D.C. does not seek to dramatically improve learning and close the achievement gap by concentrating on raising test scores per se. Instead, it seeks to create a joyful, collaborative, and supportive environment for all stakeholders in which all students are effectively taught a challenging, rich and engaging curriculum. When that is done, students will be engaged in learning and test scores will take care of themselves.

As to accountability, the Chancellor, by his actions, manifests that the most powerful way for the schools to be held publicly accountable is for him to frequently inform the stakeholders what he’s thinking, what DCPS is doing, both successes and failures, and to continually solicit and seriously consider stakeholders’ concerns and recommendations. To help formulate the plan, he held open meetings in all eight D.C. wards, visited all 115 DCPS schools, met with 100 representative students, and provided other means for stakeholders to submit their views to him about what DCPS’s priorities should be.