WASHINGTON ― The acting head of the Drug Enforcement Administration has joined law enforcement leaders in condemning President Donald Trump’s endorsement of police brutality in a speech to police officers last week.
Chuck Rosenberg, the DEA’s acting chief, sent an email to his entire workforce on Saturday expressing concern that Trump, his boss, had “condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement.”
“In writing to you, I seek to advance no political, partisan, or personal agenda. Nor do I believe that a Special Agent or Task Force Officer of the DEA would mistreat a defendant. I know that you would not,” Rosenberg wrote.
“So, why do I write? I write to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere,” he continued. “I write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong. That’s what law enforcement officers do. That’s what you do. We fix stuff. At least, we try.”
The email was first obtained by The Wall Street Journal and separately obtained by HuffPost.
Rosenberg, a close associate of former FBI Director James Comey, was made acting head of the DEA following the resignation of former DEA chief Michele Leonhart in 2015. He stayed on in the position during the Trump administration.
Rosenberg’s email went on to emphasize what he called the “core values” of the DEA, and the importance of respecting everyone the agency encounters, including victims, witnesses, subjects, and defendants.
“We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards,” he wrote. “Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably.”
Rosenberg’s email is reprinted in full below. A DEA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The President, in remarks delivered yesterday in New York, condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement.
In writing to you, I seek to advance no political, partisan, or personal agenda.
Nor do I believe that a Special Agent or Task Force Officer of the DEA would mistreat a defendant. I know that you would not.
So, why do I write?
I write to offer a strong reaffirmation of the operating principles to which we, as law enforcement professionals, adhere.
I write because we have an obligation to speak out when something is wrong. That’s what law enforcement officers do. That’s what you do. We fix stuff. At least, we try.
Our Core Values are clear and applicable:
* Rule of Law
* Respect and Compassion
* Service
* Devotion
* Integrity
* Accountability
* Leadership and Courage
* Diversity
This is how we conduct ourselves. This is how we treat those whom we encounter in our work: victims, witnesses, subjects, and defendants. This is who we are.
I am incredibly grateful that you endeavor to live up to our Core Values, each day. It is not always easy, but it is always important.
We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards. Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably.
Thank you for all that you do.
I am proud to be your colleague.
Chuck
Rosenberg had previously spoken out about his belief in the so-called “Ferguson effect,” a point of disagreement with the Obama White House.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CONVERSATIONS