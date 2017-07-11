Dealing With Conflict & Loss of Trust, Camaraderie & Motivation at Work

The workplace is a battlefield for all sorts of conflicts. It’s a terrain unlike any other social environment in that it demands we put our roles and objectives before our emotions, recreation, and preferences. Well, it did at one point. Now we have come to realize that this balancing act is unsustainable and unhealthy. The workplace of today demands greater empathy and compassion from its employers, and greater flexibility so workers can mitigate personal and professional responsibilities.

This is a radical change. It’s unfamiliar to us which is why its fraught with confusion and uncertainty. We start and stop often. However, overtime we’ve come to better understand what allowing space for our personal lives at work can look like, and how in many ways it can improve rather than impair productivity.

This poses a great challenge to all those invested in the process. It poses special challenges to leadership, who often bear the brunt of failure at any organizational level.

This article is aimed at those in a leadership role, be it formalized or tacit, because as we are all learning, leadership doesn’t only flow from authority, it also flows from our self-determined relationship to those around us.

Descend Toward Rock Bottom

A wise friend once told me that rock bottom is a solid place to put a building. It should be our baseline, our foundation, and a place that we default to when things are not going well because it’s a place of self-reflection and growth. Especially so when we trust those around us. When there is trust, there is little need to second-guess intentions.

Rock bottom can be a devastating place. It can also teach us valuable lessons about ourselves and about others.

At an organizational level, it’s crucial to attune ourselves to the sources of conflict that can drag us to that place. It’s a precautionary measure where the growth of hitting rock bottom can be simulated without the damage of impact. So yes, my suggestion is that we constructively seek out those sources of conflict. To do so effectively we need to identify them first.

Leigh Branham points to common hidden reasons why employees leave a workplace—aversion being a useful signal of deep discontent. They are: a basic lack of trust and integrity in leadership; belief that leadership is outdated and out of touch; sense that leadership is self-interested, greed and power being their main motivators; the perception that there is a lack of enthusiasm and commitment among coworkers; and observation that coworkers and leadership alike question the integrity, decision-making, and effectiveness of upper level workforce members.

Any one of these is enough to undermine our best efforts to love our workplace. The reality is that most workplaces grapple with one or more of these pitfalls. Branham suggests 3 antidotes to stave off these impressions and reverse the loss of trust, solidarity, and willingness that they cause.

The 3 Tenets of Sustainable and Healthy Leadership

A sustainable and healthy leadership style must do 3 things according to Branham.

1. They must inspire confidence with a clear vision, an actionable plan, and with the competence and resources to achieve it. People will only follow leaders they deem capable. They don’t want to follow someone into ruin, or work toward a goal they can’t see clearly. When goals and leaders are brought into focus, directives and objectives are seen as progress rather than empty and purposeless.

1. Back up words with actions. Simply put, do what you say you will do. Leave lip service at the door. There is no easier way to subvert cynics and pessimists than with the confidence fostered by reliability. Don’t talk about quality only to force unrealistic timelines on people, obligating them to produce less than their best. Don’t talk about respect and then arrogate it all for yourself with little regard for the collective. That is poisonous hypocrisy.

1. To receive trust you must give it. Show the people in your workforce that you trust them. Give them responsibility, ask for their opinions, don’t micromanage, and generally believe that every person has untapped potential that can be unleashed through trust and healthy leadership. This attitude will permeate the work culture, where everyone will then lift each other up, empower each other to succeed, and assume trust, reliability, and confidence are givens.

The goal should be widespread, collective community building such that you foster an environment where everyone is unafraid about openness, collaboration, and motives. It isn’t easy to do this. Our work culture and values are antithetical to it. But it’s demonstrated that command-and-control workplaces fed by fear and power mongering rather than trust and collaboration are volatile and unstable. They plant the seeds of their own demise; and they sanction it at an institutional level.

What Does Your Work Culture Allow For

It isn’t easy to view an organization objectively, either when you are within it or outside it. What’s worse, many organizations operate in secrecy and possessively. This emanates from within, from the very people who make it up. They therefore will operate in secrecy and possessively. Over time this encourages duplicitousness, furtive looks, and power dynamics that hamper progress and productivity.

How then do we avoid this, cultivate a culture of promise, trust, and productivity, while casting secrecy and possession in a bad light? Here are a few tips.

Tip 1. Make the case. Whether your team is new or old, instill the belief that teamwork and peer support promise greater returns than any other modality of work. Then, live it out.

Tip 2. Raise the stakes. Once you’ve established the idea of teamwork and peer support, devise tangible and clear-cut ways to materialize it.

Tip 3. Bond over commonalities. You surely all face the same oppositional forces. I don’t mean personally but as a work unit. Identify your competition and endeavor to create a unified front against it.

Tip 4. Dial up the intimacy. Don’t be afraid to get personal at the right times and right places. A question that often gets people sharing is, “What struggle from your past has influenced you most?” It’s our personal story of triumph.

Tip 5. Don’t be afraid to take on the role of mediator. Sometimes the group will fall into detrimental habits of communication. Address those peaceably with the goal of moving beyond the surface.

Tip 6. A safety net. We speak about safety nets and support systems but don’t quite know what they are although we can often tell when they are there. For me, it’s knowing that you can speak your mind without destroying a relationship or hurting your career. The attitude of No One Fails is a solid starting point. No matter the situation, no one fails, they just gain opportunities to reflect and do better next time.

Remember that the person saying all this has an inextricable impact on how the message is received. Make sure that they have some credibility in the group. And if that isn’t the case, then they should start by acknowledging whatever doubts and hesitancies the group may have about their credibility. This is not easy but necessary to dispel any noxious assumptions and beliefs.

The Roots of Doubt and Hesitancy

Research on conflict has revealed that most conflict stems from at least one of three sources. They are lack of clarity, a relationship issue, and resistance. These are gratuitously vague and broad but they can provide an initial framework within which to assess others and ourselves in moments of conflict.

When you are in the midst of conflict ask yourself the following questions to discern your position in the argument: Where am I unclear? What is the relationship at stake? What am I resisting?

When answering these questions, remember that self-denial is toxic for any dispute.

Start with a whole-hearted desire to introspect and recognize your position in the conflict so you can begin to tease it apart and glean a solution: be it a compromise, a new attitude, or a rupture.

Conflict, trust, credibility, peer support and teamwork are all ingredients in the same milieu. They are social dimensions that coexist well if we learn how to balance them and address them each in proactive ways.