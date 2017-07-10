Dealing with gender disappointment during pregnancy

And why it doesn’t make you a bad mom.

“Ready to find out the sex? It’s a….” is a moment that most of us hold our breath for during pregnancy. Until that moment, a mother often has been dreaming about holding her little boy in her arms or cuddling with her little girl. Many to-be parents are delighted on hearing the news, because in that moment their dreams of parenthood can feel more real and can take on a beautiful new shape. But for those who strongly wish for one sex or the other, that moment can result in something else entirely – disappointment, anger, sadness or loss. This feeling, termed gender disappointment, can be so significant that it has even been associated with depression.

Many times, pregnant mothers who seek therapy with me will express profound grief about the sex of the baby, but they will also express self-directed anger about having such grief. However, there is often an underlying dynamic that drives this grief. While most of these mothers do logically understand that they have a 50/50 chance of having one gender or another, many have created a fantasy of a future life around a baby of a specific sex. For example, one patient was convinced that she was having a baby girl. When she found out that she was having a baby boy, she struggled with feelings of loss and crying spells. As we started to understand her emotions better, she started to realize that she was not sad because she was upset about the baby boy but because she was mourning the loss of the baby girl she had believed she was having.

There are millions of reasons why people might wish for one sex or the other. Some women may feel a sense of familiarity upon having a daughter because of some shared experiences they may have in common throughout life. On the other hand, some talk about wanting a boy “so that my parents will finally have a grandson since all their other grandchildren are girls.” Some believe that they can only share their passion for cars and sports with a boy, while others may feel the pull of the cute pink feminine wardrobes every time they walk into a children’s clothing store. One study found that in some societies, women prefer to have daughters while men prefer to have sons; as the study explains, this may partially be explained by evolution. Yet others might have cultural reasons, with some cultures (see examples here, here and here) simply viewing male babies as more desirable. The potential list of reasons why someone may want a boy or a girl baby is limitless, and your reasons are unique to your own life and situation.

Inevitably, a woman who feels disappointment about her baby’s gender will then quickly feel ashamed about her own reaction. Why, she might wonder, can’t I just be grateful that it’s a healthy baby? These thoughts are often perpetuated when she shares her disappointment with her friends and family, many of whom will try to console her by giving her additional reminders that she should just be happy that the baby is healthy. Others might try to console her by sharing their own views of what it means to have a son or daughter. Although kindly meant and well intentioned, these interventions often have the opposite impact: they can make a mom-to-be feel like she has no right to be feeling the way she does.

“Having gender disappointment and trying to deny those feelings can lead to unresolved sadness later”

However, the reality is that such feelings are valid. Having gender disappointment and trying to deny those feelings can lead to unresolved sadness later in the pregnancy or even after birth. At best, the feelings can be uncomfortable; why, you might wonder, should I feel sadness at a time when I am about to welcome this wonderful baby into the world? It may feel counter-intuitive or confusing. But the feelings are certainly worth acknowledging and addressing.

Once you accept that you have such feelings, take it a step further and try to understand why you feel the way you do. Could it be that you have some pre-conceived notions about what it means to have a boy or a girl? Is it that you’ve always dreamt of having one or the other? Were you hoping to have one sex since you already have a child of the other sex? Sometimes it might just take some reflection and discussion with your partner to understand those underlying reasons. You may even find yourself better able to understand your feelings if you are able to confide in a friend who has had a similar experience. But in many cases, it can be tricky to try to understand what is driving those emotions. If you are finding yourself struggling with this, consider partnering with a therapist to help in this exploration.

Acknowledging gender disappointment does not mean you are a bad mother, only that you are a conscientious and responsible one.

Self-compassion for your emotions, even the uncomfortable ones, is extremely important (in general, but of course I am speaking specifically about during pregnancy). A lot of moms worry that having anything less than the most positive emotions during pregnancy is somehow indicative of being a bad mother, which is far from the truth. In fact, recognizing your emotions and trying to work through them is consistent with those I typically find to be the most responsible, conscientious mothers.

It is often recommended that, in order to avoid gender disappointment, a pregnant couple might consider not learning about the baby’s gender until birth. The argument is that a child of any gender will be immediately loved at birth, and thus any issues surrounding the gender of the baby will become negligible at that point. While I can certainly understand this argument, I also feel that it is important to acknowledge that you will have certain hopes and wishes for the baby. If part of these hopes is around a certain gender, consider speaking with your partner before the birth about each of your views, irrespective of whether you opt to learn the baby’s sex prior to birth. For example, you and your partner might ask each other the following questions: What do you wish for? What would it be like to have a child of the opposite sex instead? What if we have only boys? What if we have only girls?

If you have a friend or family member who is struggling with disappointment around her baby’s gender, the single most helpful approach is to just listen and try to understand. Although trying to offer her some perspective probably feels like the most logical approach, many pregnant women who are struggling with gender disappointment are predominantly looking for a listening ear, non-judgment and compassion.