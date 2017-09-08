Dealing With North Korea: Nuclear Club Membership, Double-Freeze, and Economic Appeal

North Korea has succeeded in setting itself up for a seat at the international table. It is time to let them sit. And perhaps, by allowing North Korea to sit at the table, the international community could better moderate and influence the country. This means nuclear club membership, mutual freeze of military activities, and commerce-human rights exchange. This is perhaps the best bad option among multiple bad options.

North Korea has followed China’s blueprint to world power status with some strategic calculations of their own. Historians would attest that Mao Zedong’s China began as a pariah state in the 1950s, isolated and threatened by the United States. In the 1960s, however, China became a rogue nuclear power. Consequently, China, a nuclear club member, climbed its way into becoming an accepted member of the international community, embraced by the United States.

North Korea does not have the size and market of China, but it is on the threshold of international sway by virtue of its nuclear status and partnership with China. Like with China in the 1970s the international community must prepare to accept North Korea for the simple fact that the country has gained the strategic privilege of mutually assured destruction.

Associated Press North Korean Leader, Kim Jong-un

The mutually assured destruction paradox is a situation in which nuclear powers are deterred from using their nuclear weapons against each other because of the potential for mutual destruction. This mutually guaranteed restraint has been a long term goal for North Korea. Russia and the United States cancelled each other out under the mutually assured destruction framework, during the Cold War. India and Pakistan have cancelled each other out too. Today, North Korea has put itself in a position to cancel the United States out. North Korea is now too Nuclear-headed to be coerced, and military aggression by the United States is unlikely.

Possessing an intercontinental ballistic missile allows North Korea to counter its military inferiority and economic weakness, to deter the United States, and to extract concessions from the United Nations..

To get where we are today, North Korea had to put their bet on China, and it has worked out. As North Korea's neighbor, China is geopolitically, strategically, and militarily vested in playing principal guarantor of North Korea’s existence. China maintained this position despite pressure from the United States and the United Nations. The fact that millions of Chinese citizens would be within an immediate blast or fallout radius if there was any nuclear retaliation by the United States on North Korea was one of the many insurances that gave the North Koreans latitude to threaten or provoke nuclear war as a means to achieve their economic and security goals.

Subsequently, with mutually assured destruction seemingly guaranteed, North Korea wants the international community to accept it as a full member, and it wants reconciliation with the United States and South Korea on its terms. And those terms include dropped sanctions, and U.S. withdrawal of some or all of its forces from South Korea.

If this conflict is down to economic and national security, here is what should happen:

The international community has to accept that North Korea is now a nuclear power, and welcome Kim to eh nuclear club. But a Double Freeze must be brokered: Freeze on nuclear test and a freeze on U.S.-South Korea military exercise. A special summit similar to the Sun Shine conference of 2003 to 2009, comprising North and South Korea, Japan, Russia, France, China and the U.S must convene to pursue a Double Freeze. According to John Delury, an East Asia expert at Yonsei University in Seoul, a double freeze would be beneficial to the four main parties involved: North Korea, South Korea, China, and the United States.

But do we have any reason to trust that North Korea will honor any agreement? Well, Kim has gotten his nuclear weapon, and thus gained mutually assured destruction which would safeguard his regime and sovereignty. His next goal is to bring economic development to North Korea. So if he freezes North Korea’s nuclear tests in exchange for a freeze in U.S.-South Korea military exercises, he could focus on economic development and opportunities for North Korea. And this means China can breathe easy.

China is North Korea’s most important ally, biggest trading partner, and main source of food and energy. Trade between China and North Korea peaked at $6.86 billion in 2014. Bilateral trade increased tenfold between 2000 and 2015, according to figures from the Seoul-based Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. To keep this economic partnership going, North Korea needs to keep China happy.

China will be happy if North Korea freezes its nuclear tests in exchange for a freeze in U.S.-South Korea military exercises. If North Korea defaults on such an agreement, China could, as they did in February 2017, temporarily suspended coal imports from North Korea or any other commercial suspension that enhances the effectiveness of existing UN sanctions against North Korea.

By this calculus, China would be delighted by a Double Freeze, and there would reward North Korea with significant material and commercial benefits.