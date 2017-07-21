The 25 Best Women's Fashion Deals Of The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Under $100

Nordstorm’s Anniversary Sale is finally here and we’re seriously feeling all the fall vibes with their countless steals on sweaters, boots, jeans, beauty, and more. (Don’t worry ― they’ve got some deeply discounted summer gear for your last-minute beach getaway, too).
With more than 3,000 sale items right now, you’re bound to find something that fits your budget ― and your style. That’s why we’ve curated some of the best women’s clothing and fashion deals of the sale under $100. Ready your wallet for some guilt-free shopping.
-
1 BP. Kolo Flared-Heel Studded Bootie - $40 off
-
2 KENDRA SCOTT Elle Filigree Drop Earrings - $20 off
-
3 Wit & Wisdom Ab-solution Split Release Hem Jeans - $23 off
-
4 Topshop Asymmetrical Ribbed Sweater - $24 off
-
5 Nike Air Max Thea - $29 off
-
6 Lulu DK Love Letters Spinning Initial Necklace - $23 off
-
7 Kate Spade Adalyn Leather Wallet - $33 off
-
8 Barbour Quilted Vest - $50 off
-
9 Zella Live In High Waist Leggings - $18 off
-
10 Serene House Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser - $14 off
-
11 Vince Camuto Fayna Genuine Calf Hair & Leather Clutch - $49 off
-
12 GORJANA Semiprecious Stone Cuff - $47 off
-
13 UGG Duffield Throw - $20 off
-
14 Sole Society Marant Faux Leather Duffle Bag - $28 off
-
15 SunnyLife Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float - $22 off
-
16 Hinge Barris Block Heel Bootie - $40 off
-
17 Archipelago Botanicals Signature Soy Wax Candle - $8 off
-
18 Halogen Oliver Ankle Wrap Flat - $30 off
-
19 Poncho & Goldstein You Are My Sunshine Wall Art - $23 off
-
20 Steve Madden Gabbie Thigh High Boot - $43 off
-
21 Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra - $23 off
-
22 Sebby Waxed Cotton Parka with Faux Fur Hood - $50 off
-
23 Caslon Knit Blazer - $19 off
-
24 1.STATE Waylan Slip-On Sneaker - $40 off
-
25 Eliza J Cold Shoulder Fit & Flare Dress - $46 off
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
