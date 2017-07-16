Dear 6th Floor Hospital Staff, Thank You.

Eight weeks ago, my husband Tim was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since that blurry afternoon where we left the urologist’s office in a daze, it’s been an overwhelming experience, but one that brought out the best in so many people in our lives.

Tim’s surgery was Tuesday, and went very smoothly. The urologist was happy with the outcome, and things went well with recovery until Tim’s stomach decided to take a bit longer than most to get back to normal. The condition caused an extended hospital stay. Instead of the expected overnight visit, Tim had to stay for five nights. For a guy who’s never been in the hospital, five nights was a very long time.

In the past few days, I’ve felt helpless while strangers cared for my husband. This extended stay has given me plenty of time to watch a medical staff in action. It seems to me that a lot of what we read online is negative, and that people tend to complain publicly much more than they stop to thank the people who make a difference. So, to the 6th floor post-op staff of Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas, I want to take a minute to express my gratitude.

To the housekeepers, who pleasantly knocked on the door each day and mopped the floor and took out the trash and cleaned the bathroom, thank you.

To the Clinical Assistants, who checked Tim’s vital signs and brought fresh ice chips, cold water, and new gowns and sheets, thank you. To Linda, you are one of the first people Tim saw after surgery, and your radiant smile and positive outlook was contagious. To Bridget, who took time to walk down to our room to check on how we were doing when we were no longer on your patient list, thank you for your beautiful talk with Tim about faith. You are lovely. To Callie, who caught us in some of our moments of frustration and stopped me in the hallway to tell me it was going to be okay, thank you. Thank you for helping us to the car when it was time for Tim to leave. When we said goodbye to you, I wanted to bring you home with us because you have helped us so much over the past few days.

To the nurses who handle the largest burden of responsibility of a patient’s care after surgery, what would Tim have done without your careful and compassionate care? To Allyson, the night nurse from our very first night, thank you for your ability to keep a sense of humor when you knew we were stressed and at times, afraid. You’re the real deal and we know you are going to go far in your nursing career. To Renee, who was with us several nights in a row, thank you. When things got busy on the floor, you managed to make Tim feel like he was your only patient. You are gifted and kind and so very good at your job, and you didn’t flinch on the hard nights when Tim used some colorful language. To Lani, who brought some feistiness into the mix! You were a fresh dose of humor while you were doing such an excellent job caring for Tim. Thank you for giving me some tough love when you realized I’m wimpy about fluids. I needed it. To Alicia, the last nurse we had at the hardest part of our stay when all Tim wanted to do was go home, you handled it all like the true pro you are. When we learned Tim was finally going home, we know it was because you helped inform that decision. You were Tim’s advocate. Your hug in the hallway was priceless. Thank you.

To the on call doctors who made rounds to check on Tim, thank you, too. What a job you have, meeting strangers and learning their most intimate details and managing their pain and their unique stories, and on top of it all, dealing with their family members.

To the cashier in the cafeteria who gave me a celebratory cookie to celebrate going home, thank you. Your gesture and your kind words brought me to tears.

Hospital staff, thank you all for caring for the love of my life during a time that was scary and foreign to us. In just a few days under your care, we were fully dependent on you while Tim recovered. In just a few days, you became our family. I’m forever grateful.