Dear Alzheimer's Association,

I helped raise some money for y’all.

This past weekend, myself and 363 other cyclists pedaled across South Carolina and in return our friends and family gave us money.

Start of the 2017 SC Ride to Remember

July in South Carolina is crazy hot and we have a lot of crappy roads. And when those crappy roads heat up, they’re really crappy. And that’s why people gave us money. Because pedaling across South Carolina, in July, is just nuts. When you ask your friends for money for a great cause, they sort of shrug because everyone is constantly asking everyone for money. Juvenile Diabetes, No Kid Hungry, Multiple Sclerosis, Meals on Wheels, etc. I’m not complaining, that’s the hallmark of a civilized society, we take care of one another. But it can get tiresome.

by the author South Carolina in July

Yet when we ask someone for money they usually say yes. Because we’re crazy to ride across South Caroline in July, and our friends think we’re on a death march so they want to be nice to us before we die of heat stroke, so they give us money.

Brian Lube The SC Ride to Remember

We spend months getting ready. We raise money, change our diets, drink lots of water, and spend a lot of time on our bikes. We may show up late for work, miss church, or stay out late on a Tuesday night because we’re riding. We’ll spend a paycheck on new tires and wheels, or a Garmin navigation system. We need to be ready because you can’t just show up on Friday morning and expect to successfully ride across South Carolina in three days without putting in your time and having the right gear.

Alfreda Jamison The 2017 SC RIde to Remember

And this past Friday morning, that’s what we did. We spent three days cycling across South Carolina, paying back our friends and family that gave us money. It was hot, the roads were of course crappy and there was rain. And when I say rain, I mean a downpour of biblical proportions. In Charleston. At high tide. Yeah, after 245 miles, some of us had to slowly cycle through a river of sewery salt water.

by the author Exhausted after day one of the 2017 SC Ride to Remember

Janette Robinson The 2017 SC Ride to Remember

So here’s our check for five hundred and ninety something grand. That’s correct. Our group of 364 cyclists raised almost six hundred grand. And before you deposit it, you’ve got to understand what this cost us. We paid for that money in sweat, blood, and broken bones. Over the course of three days, we endured 96 degree weather, sunshine so relentless it scorched through three layers of sunscreen, and the occasional flat tire. Some of us crashed, a few of us ended up in the hospital, one of us is still there. She’s going to be okay, but it was touch and go for 24 hours.

by the author The 2017 SC Ride to Remember

Why did we do this? Why did we go to such extremes to raise six hundred grand? Why even bother at all? Look, we know that Alzheimer's research eats up a massive amount of money. Heck I’ve got a friend, a neurologist, at the Mind Center in Jackson, MS and he routinely receives tens of millions of dollars in research grant money. Tens of millions. Because he’s a really smart guy and maybe he’ll be the one that finds that breakthrough and puts the first nail in the coffin of Alzheimer's disease. And here we are with our paltry six hundred grand. We might as well throw a cup of water into a raging river and call it a day.

The 2017 SC Ride to Remember

But you see, it’s our money. That six hundred grand cost us a heck of a lot more than a long weekend on our bikes. We’re not neurologists, we’re lawyers, chemists, sales reps, insurance adjustors, doctors, cosmetologists, chefs, and plumbers. And most of us have watched a loved one die from Alzheimer's. Maybe it was a Mom or Dad, Aunt or Uncle, Grandmother or brother. We’ve watched them go from a vibrant, loving, kind human being full of stories and memories to something more like a ghost; a thin, wispy version of themselves that barely resembles that person we love so much.

by the author Mileage from day two of the 2017 SC Ride to Remember

That’s why we did this. We may have a diverse background but we’ve all suffered the devastating effects, and affects, of Alzheimer's. And we’re all cyclists so this is the best way we know how to help in the fight.

by the author

So here’s our check. Please spend it wisely. This money cost us dearly so please treat it as such. We know, it’s only six hundred grand, but it’s our six hundred grand. Please make it count.

Peggy Barton Soggy finish to the 2017 SC Ride to Remember