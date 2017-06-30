Dear America…

My favorite song in grade school was “This land is your land, This land is my land.”

Maybe it resonated with me because I was the daughter of a poor Black woman, who was born in a shack, that sat on a red dirt road in Georgia. Yet, she had risen to be a leading educator in America. Or maybe the song made pride rise up in me, as I stood on the chorus bleachers belting it out, because I had watched my Big Mama and Daddy Floyd lead peaceful and productive lives. Although they were born in the early 1900s with brown skin and they never were educated, they led decent lives in America.

Big Mama, with her fourth-grade education, was a cook, but retired as a cooking instructor at a technical college. Daddy Floyd was a plant man, carrying a steal lunch box. He worked for the steel plant in our Southern town. And although we weren’t rich, there was a contentment and pride in their lives that engulfed me as they went through their routines: Up at 4 am to eat breakfast together, sipping their coffee; off to work for 8 hours; pick up Daddy Floyd at 3 pm; and, finally, start the evening routine of Daddy Floyd reading the paper in his special chair and watching the news while Big Mama cooked, and so forth and so on. The drum beat of their steady lives was soothing to me.

So when I got the call in my heart to write this piece to my beloved America, and all I felt was anger, it scared me. I wrote the first draft, and in it, I listed all the things that were causing my blood to boil inside.

1. The Philando Castillo verdict

2. The silence of the NRA about the Philando Castillo verdict. I guess they only care about the rights of white people to carry arms.

3. The White House being filled with nothing but White men posing for pictures on its green lawns, although there are so many Asians, Hispanics, African Americans, Muslims and more who should be in the picture frame.

4. A president who tweets filthy things. A president who tweets, period.

5. The hate that has been unleashed in our beloved country. Slate online News Magazine is documenting the hate crimes that are being reported. From nooses hanging, to over-turning tombstones in Jewish grave yards, to shouts of “Go back to Mexico, to calling Black folks Niggers, to, horrifically, beheading a Black man, although the perpetrator in this last crime has not been found. The Southern Poverty Law Center catalogued 1064 crimes of hate in the United States in the first month after the election. I repeat, in the first month . See the Slate article below.

6. The huge number of guns in America and the fact that we’re the most violent country in the world. I want to hug all the Mommies whose children have been killed by guns, whether it’s the Sandy Hook Moms or Trayvon Martin’s Mom, even though his death was sanctioned by the state. I want to hug all the American mommies living with broken hearts.

I write the first draft of this and set it aside. Because of a conversation I had with my Mama, when she first learned that I felt called to write, I had to pause. My Mama admonished me that I should always write positive things. So even though I’m downright pissed off about so many things, I’ve had to wait until I felt some hope in my heart before sharing this piece. I can’t spew more anger and hate with my words.

Thus, on this warm summer day, as America gets ready to celebrate the 4th of July, have barbecues, and set off fireworks, I’m listening to Bruce Springstein sing Wood Gutherie’s “This Land is My Land, This is Your Land. “ Before I listen to Bruce’s version of the song, I look at a picture of Woody Gutherie, holding a guitar, which has has painted on it: “This Machine Kills Fascists.” This makes me smile. I then go back to You Tube, and I watch Bruce. In Bruce’s version, he talks before he sings and says, “The song gets to the heart of the promise of what our country was supposed to be about.”

So, today instead of releasing the anger that’s pent up inside of me, I sing this song to African Americans who feel like this land is not for them because of the color of their skin. I say this land is yours.

To lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, I say this land is for you.

To the unemployed White people in the small towns across America, I say this land is yours.

To the hurting Black people who are disenfranchised and unemployed, I say this land is yours also. Our ancestors built America with their enslaved bare hands.

To the Republicans and Democrats, I sing this land is made for all of us, and you politicians must learn to debate issues without demeaning each other. You must find solutions. All of us deserve to have health care, deserve to have jobs to take care of our families, and deserve to have a roof over our heads, with food on the table.

None of us should fear that we’re going to be shot down in a night club or at school because there are so many guns that end up in the hands of mentally ill and unstable people.

We all deserve to survive a, simple, police stop. Bullets shouldn’t be sprayed in our cars, into our hearts like those that entered Philando Castille’s heart. No race of people should be deemed so scary that police are given permission to fear them and kill them. America’s criminal and justice system must protect us all.

On this 4th of July, 2017, I belt out that, “This land is made for you and me.” We must take it back from those who would divide us, from the racist who separate us by the color of our skin, from the misogynist, who hate women, and from the xenophobes, who fear foreigners and people from other places.

America is still the greatest country in the world. We’re still the country that elected the first African American President. By resisting, by writing about the America we love, by singing about the America we love, by holding our elected officials accountable, by being woke to the issues, we will get through this horrible time in history.