Now I know this piece may not be popular among my peers and it will probably fall on death ears, but I trust that someone will hear. And stand with me. Because for too long we have stood against WE.

Dear black people.

We are our own worst enemies. We keep each other as frenemies. And when my back’s turned you're really not that into me. And my light skin and vocabulary turn you against me. You don't see the beauty of our ancestry. To have so much complexity within one race.

This is our race. Stop trying to outrun me. We should try to keep the same pace. But some are too busy trying to save face. Bickering and arguing about this and that and wondering how “they” are able to take our place.

We rally around our causes when it's a fad and then we turn it into a hashtag. Why do we only rally around us when someone dies? Then we point the finger and wonder why we have no allies. Or why no one cares about our black lives. We blame our indiscretions on the whites. And yet we are the ones losing sleep at night. We are the ones consistently engulfed in the fight. And we pick each other off one by one and call it strife.

Black lives only matter when taken by white cops. Right?

We call each other nigga. But are quickly offended when it's used by those of the lighter tone because they use an 'er' in their tone. But we made it okay to use in any tone because we have allowed it for so long. The enunciation may change but the bigotry is still the same. I'm not your nigga or your nigger. Call me by my name. And yes, no matter how you say it, at the root, it's the same.

Dear black people.

We are haters. And imitators and perpetrators. And sometimes generators but we don't take care of our own generations yet we want someone to elevate us. Something for nothing will always be mediocre.

Every white person is not out to get you. And, yes, some of them just want to lynch you. But honestly, you have a better chance of being stabbed in the back by that brother sitting next to you. Envying you.

Your honesty about your sister comes only when her back is turned. And you lie directly to her face. Smile to her face. And then when a bullet takes her you want to plead your case. It's too late.

Like the old folks say give me my flowers while I'm here. But you're too busy throwing the Bible at your son who's queer. While we all here living in the same neighborhoods in fear…of one another. Talking mess about such and such's mother and why she ain't got no husband or why old man over there never opens his door and everyone on the block knows his daughter’s a whore. Because her mouth is sore. But that could be from the many words she spews to get her daddy's hands off her nudes.

Dear black people.

We want to yell “stay woke” when most of us are sleeping with our eyes open. Being tokens. Allowing the masses to systematically separate of us. We are broken.

Dear black people.

We lost our faith. Some of us don't believe in anything and some of us hold our hands out for everything and some of us break our backs for nothing. Trying to keep up with a society that laughs at us. Because we are crabs in a barrel, keeping up a fuss and a cuss to you and yours, yet we continue to stand behind closed doors.

Dear black people.

The slaves are turning in their graves. The lashes all in vain. Two hundred years later and we are now the deflectors of our own pain. It's a shame.

We’re always looking for a come up. Or a hook up. But we're not trying to pull each other up. Which is why your 13 year-old daughter is pregnant from a "hook up". We taught her well. Our sons are in jail and some of our mommas are in houses with their mommas living in their own hell.

Our celebrities get on TV and think they can act a fool because they have money. That shit ain't funny. Because the middle and lower classes are looking at you thinking that's okay for them to do. What's the difference between a rich fool and a broke fool? Bail. And now our kids are sitting in cells. Idolizing males who only care about ticket sales.

Dear black people.

This is a rally cry. How many more of us have to die, whether at the hands of them or hands that look like us. We pass judgment around like it's a collection plate. And then we wonder why shortcomings and unfairness have sealed our fates. That is why we should be making a fuss. We have failed us. We don't trust us. We don't help us. We don't support us. We don’t respect us. And now look at us.

Dear black people.

I love my people. Imagine the effect we could have if we all loved our people. Now don't get me wrong some people just don't want to act right, but we must have compassion for those people. Light skinned, dark skinned, let's just be equal.

Sincerely,