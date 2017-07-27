Dear, Boy Scout Leaders: Apology Not Accepted

Whoopi. It only took three full days for the Boy Scout executive leadership to issue an apology for the rhetoric used on behalf of our so-called president. While they seem to regret Trump’s words leaking out of his mouth, as if they had no idea that could possibly happen - it’s possible they’ve been too focused on helping old ladies cross the street for the past six months to notice who’s in the oval office - there’s still no mention of condemnation on the part of the Boy Scouts regarding the type of hate speech that was directed at a gathering of children.

We know it was “Never your intent” to allow that kind of crap to be uttered at your event. Anyone who thinks you encouraged it is in serious need of help. We also get the part about you being ‘non-partisan.’ However, once again, we come up against the difference between Democrat and Republican and right and wrong.

Trump didn’t get up there and talk about his proposed tax cuts, or his health care plan. He flat out encouraged forty thousand kids to boo former President Obama. How does that type of childish, deplorable behavior have anything to do with politics? The freaking President of the United States asks a stadium full of children to join him in insulting his predecessor, and all you can say is, “We apologize for him”? Seriously?? The leader of the free world hits a new level of depravity, and do the Boy Scouts make mention of this anywhere in their apology? #Sad (or sick!)

Where is the part saying, “We emphatically disagree with the overwhelmingly negative tone of the President’s statements and find them to be completely inappropriate. This type of rhetoric has no place in front of an audience of children.”

Where does the Boy Scout leadership draw the line? How much hate are they willing to tolerate before it leaves the “political sphere” and crosses into the “inappropriate” one? Obviously, a madman asking a group of kids to join him in his circus of hate/lies is still perfectly acceptable. They just regret that people had to hear it. WTF?

When I see any kind of mention of refusal to condone this type of behavior - be it the President or anyone else, - from the BSA, I will feel they got the message. However, I doubt we’ll ever see anything like it, as it’s now widely known, Randall Stephenson, head of the Boy Scouts and CEO of AT&T - and a friend of Trump - is seeking approval from the government for his company’s take-over of Time Warner.