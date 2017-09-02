Dear Celebrities,

Its time for you to stop Bitching about how hard it is for you to be famous. You are being paid an exorbitant amount of money to work a few months a year in a profession you chose to get into.

As a private citizen, I have to work in customer service industry where people don't care about my opinion or how my day is going. I sometimes get yelled at because they are having a bad day or because of the companies policy, over billing, etc. I have to take it like a champ and move on with my day. Why you may ask? Because this shitty job doesn't pay much at all but I still have to pay all my bill and still put food on the table.

If you don't like it, well get out of the industry you chose and find a job at Wal-Mart, Starbucks, McDonald s and see if you are treated any better for 99.99% less money you are earning right now.

You really don't live like the rest of us, so stop bitching about how mean people are to you. You aren't forced to make a living doing what you are doing. At some point in your life you'll have to understand that not everyone is going to like you or fall for the bullshit your PR agency will put out.

Yes, I know that there are folks out there who are hateful and mean, but that is part of life. Your fans also have to encounter people who are also hateful to them on a day to day bases, but we all have to deal with it. So get over yourself and stop calling your fans that buy your shit "Troll."

Yours Truly,

Emma Elizabeth