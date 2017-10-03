Dear Daughter, When The World Tells You What It Means To Be A Girl

“I’m just like a boy.”

A coy smile danced at the corners of your mouth, like we were in on a little joke together. You don’t usually wear that green tractor T-shirt. I smiled back, but my heart fell a tiny bit.

The world has already started telling you how to be a girl.

The world is telling you that some clothes, some colours, some toys and some interests are only for boys.

The world will tell you that to succeed, you need to be as much “like a boy” as you can. You don’t. And even boys don’t need to be “like a boy”, whatever that really means.

The world will tell you to compartmentalise your life, whether it’s your career, your family, your passions. The world will give you contradicting orders. If you want to get ahead, be aggressive. Be cut-throat. Be more “like a man”.

But not too much.

Wear a pant suit to be taken seriously, but also wear just the right amount of make-up. Laugh off sexist jokes and remarks, even if they’re at your expense. Work impossibly hard to prove your worth, but make sure you seamlessly “juggle it all” and be everything to your family and friends, too.

The world will tell you that running or throwing like a girl is a bad thing, that it’s “less than”. Prove the world wrong. Run as fast as you want. Run a company. Run a country. Jump so high that you shatter those invisible ceilings. Lift the heaviest things, which are sometimes the expectations this world has laid on your shoulders, and throw them, with all your might, to the side.

Show the world just what running, or throwing like a girl looks like. Show the world what a force you are.

The world is wrong. And the thing is, the world won’t necessarily say these things to your face. It’ll whisper it, just quietly enough so you remember. But when the world whispers these things to you,

Shout back. Use your voice. Stand tall. Tell the world it’s wrong.