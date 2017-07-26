Dear Donald Trump: Sit Down, Shut-Up, and Read

Dear President Donald Trump:

When I was seven-years old, I declared to my family that one day I would be President of the United States.

It was a lofty goal for a girl from Mississippi, but I had fallen deeply in love with politics and only the most important office in the free world could be enough. Later in life, while interviewing for a leadership scholarship, I was asked what I saw myself doing in the future. Proudly, I leaned forward, looked the Dean of Students in the eye, and again declared that I would be President of the United States. Then life hit me like a ton of bricks! In the blink of an eye, the last strings of hope were cut, and vivid dreams of sitting behind the Resolute Desk faded.

However, every four years I allow myself to dream about the Oval Office like you do a lost love. When I do, all of the passions and plans I had flood my memory and I become very protective of that office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It is because of this protective and abiding love for the Office of the Presidency that I’m going to say something to you it is clear that no one else in your administration has the balls to say. So please, Mr. President, sit down, shut up, and read!

You sit in an office so revered that for more than 70 years the world has accepted that the person holding that office was the leader of the free world. Then out of nowhere- riding in on a magic carpet of idiocy- your unintellectual, abrasive, narcissistic ass won the Presidency and through constant Tweets changed the world’s perception of the Oval Office, and America’s role in world leadership.

As if that sudden change in the world’s perception of the United States wasn’t enough, you have abused the Office by treating the Justice Department like your lap dog, blatantly violating the Emoluments Clause, ripping healthcare and education resources from your base, and most notable acting everyday like a spoiled 12-year-old with the comprehension ability of an eight-year-old! If I had health insurance, I would have myself checked for Traumatic Brain Injury brought on by face-palms from all the times you have opened your mouth, or sent a Tweet, but I don’t and with three years left in your Presidency it is obvious the damage has just begun!

It used to be that in the Office of the President, intellectualism reigned supreme! A President would surround himself with the greatest minds the country had to offer, and together they would carefully consider and balance the needs of 300 million very different people by utilizing intellectual debate based on these endangered things called facts! The end result was debate that opened lines of communication, and policies that brought about change and progress.

You sit with Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, and the rest of the merry band of hateful narcissists, and silver-spoon fed ignoramuses, to discuss how to strip citizens of healthcare and education while restricting the media’s access to the White House! You might as well wipe your ass with the Constitution after crapping out our democratic ideals on top of the Resolute Desk!

When people like me picture ourselves as President, we don’t envision military parades and constant streams of praise, but back-breaking, thankless work that brings forth policies that give relief to the masses and keeps the United States three steps ahead of the rest of the world! You seem to walk into that office every day and ask what it can do for you!

WRONG!

Not only is that not what our Founding Fathers envisioned for the Office of the Presidency, but it is counterintuitive to the very principles of democracy that this country was built on …. that the world used envied. The foundation laid to support the weight of our democracy is mixed with the principle that uninhibited power by one man is a constitutional impossibility!

No matter how many times Bannon and Kushner coddle your ego, the crazed conspiracy theorists you regularly retweet sing your praises, or the religious right lays hands of you in prayer, you will never achieve the goal you really want! The unbridled power and universal adoration you seek will never be achieved because people like me once fell in love with that Office and our democracy! We hold that office, and all the hopes and dreams it provided us, up on a pedestal and we will fight for our Constitution and the presidency it gave birth to.