Dear Donald Trump:

If someone came to your home, threatening you and your family, wanting to take away everything you have and hurt you in any way they can... take away your whole way of life.....and you fought back.... Are you both equally wrong?

They most certainly are not.

They are no more equal than criminals and the police who protect us from them, even if both have guns. They are no more equal than the SS and the allies who came to liberate those held in concentration camps.

And, having a permit or not does not change any of that. (I'm guessing your friend Bannon, or maybe David Duke, suggested you use that permit argument to make them not just equal but to make the Nazi, White Supremacists more righteous than those who oppose them.) In doing so, you have proven that you support the ideology of the former.

You asked if the Left had culpability. Consider that none of them would have been there had there been no torch bearing Nazi saluting demonstrators to counter.

The Confederate flag, torch bearers who came to Charlottesville, did not come to peacefully save a statute that symbolizes slavery and racism. They came bearing weapons to inflict fear and a message of hate against anyone and everyone that doesn't look like them.

As for that statue of Robert E. Lee, he and other Confederate "heroes" fought to MAINTAIN slavery, and lynchings and segregation, so, no, they are not the same as American heroes like George Washington, even if they, like many others owned slaves.

YOU ARE A RACIST who always hated President Obama and argued that Obama was not American born but was from Kenya. He spent 8 years obstructing him.

YOU ARE A RACIST who the day you announced your candidacy he labeled Mexicans rapists and murderers and called for a wall to be built.

Racism why you want to change immigration policies to keep out Muslims. It's why these Nazi wanna-bes voted for you.

You are ignorant of or chose to ignore history, such as the fact that immigrants built this great nation. Immigrants like your German ancestors.

You are a hate-filled racist, misogynist, and a spoiled brat bully who wants to help rich White men such as yourself because you feel entitled and superior.

You and those who support you are the antithesis of what makes America great and what this nation stands for: that all men are created equal, and all have the same inalienable rights.

Yelling at and talking over members of the free press, does not make you right.