Dear Donald: Where Is Your Empathy?

Donald, here is the definition of empathy in case you hadn’t heard of it before: From Merriam-Webster:

Definition of empathy

1: the imaginative projection of a subjective state into an object so that the object appears to be infused with it 2: the action of understanding, being aware of, being sensitive to, and vicariously experiencing the feelings, thoughts, and experience of another of either the past or present without having the feelings, thoughts, and experience fully communicated in an objectively explicit manner; also: the capacity for this ¹

Now, the first is something witches do, projecting emotion into inanimate objects such as when I performed a spell that sent protection energy into a bindrune to carry in one’s pocket. The second example is a notion you need to read and re-read a million times. In fact, I would read it before each time you tweet something. Maybe it would make you think twice before tweeting.

Your visit yesterday to Texas was not a chance for you to sell hats or to use as a campaign stop. Donald, presidents spend time with disaster survivors. It’s what they do. They listen and they comfort. They put their arms around people and tell them it’s going to be okay. They cry with them and in time, laugh with them. Our last president was someone who was so compassionate that we referred to him as our Consoler-In-Chief. But what do you do? You remove a rule that was supposed to protect cities from the risk of flooding.² Infrastructure matters and once again, you screwed the pooch in favor of big business.

I know people took pot shots at your wife’s mode of attire but in fairness, the stiletto heels were a bit much. Boots and rain gear would have been more apropos, but it wasn’t as tone deaf as your words, “What a crowd“.³ Seriously??? Is everything a celebrity event for you? Donald, people have lost everything in this disaster. And you’re tone deaf enough to have commented on crowd size? I even read in Bloomberg (4) that you canned your event planner because the crowd size in Arizona wasn’t to your liking.

Dude. What’s the deal with size? Is it the whole tiny hands deal? Because they are pretty small. Is that why you live in what amounts to a golden tower in New York? It’s ostentatious and gaudy yet, so you. Wow. Given the reports of the golden showers we all heard about, is the whole gold thing a fixation or is this a full blown fetish?

And what’s with the hats? I’ve never understood why you seem to believe that you could make money off of the American people while in office. Folks on the so-called fake media say it’s illegal. But to do it during a disaster? I’d ask, have you no couth, man, but it’s pretty clear now that you don’t.

It’s so odd that you continually do things any responsible president would never do. But given that I no longer recognize the Republican party, that may no longer be the case. You all seem to want to undo every positive achievement made possible by President Obama, our last real president. You give the keys to the kingdom to the most nefarious among us and you couldn’t care less what happens to any of us.

You seem to take such glee at creating a tightrope for each one of us to walk while removing every net in sight. You’re cruel and that cruelty will be our country’s undoing. You cannot imagine just how much we’re all worn out by your nepotism and we’d like your children to go home. Besides, if reports are accurate, it’s affecting their self-esteem.(5) Poor babies.

You could always go with them.

Donald, I fear we’ll talk again soon.