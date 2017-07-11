She’s been confident, cool for the summer and now, Demi Lovato is sorry not sorry.

The singer has returned in a big way after a break from the spotlight with a new earworm titled “Sorry Not Sorry.” The anthemic track is Lovato’s first single off her currently untitled, upcoming sixth album, which is set to be released later this year.

″‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is a song to the haters that is basically saying, ‘You know what? I’m good now. And sorry I’m not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,’” Lovato told Amazon Music. “A lot of people hear the song and they think it’s about an ex-boyfriend or something like that, but it’s actually just a song about the haters.”

As she sings on the track: “Payback is a bad bitch / And baby, I’m the baddest / You fuckin’ with a savage / Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry).”

After the release of “Confident” (and a Twitter kerfuffle here and there), Lovato retreated from social media, writing that she was “not meant for this business and the media” in a cryptic tweet.

Before the single dropped, the 24-year-old addressed her online absence in a heartfelt note to fans, dubbed Lovatics, thanking them for their patience during her time away.

“Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the ended of last year to step away from all the craziness. I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me,” she wrote. “But what I was that instead of getting upset literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is.”

Thank you Lovatics 💗 pic.twitter.com/Y4xNsLfsej — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 10, 2017